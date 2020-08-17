IBM Unveils CPU with Triple the Capacity of Previous Model

IBM introduced a central processing unit with triple the capacity of its previous model, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report on Monday unveiled a central processing unit, IBM Power10, that offers up to three times greater processor energy efficiency, workload capacity and container density than its prior model.

“This anticipated improvement in capacity is designed to allow IBM Power10-based systems to support up to three times increases in users, workloads and open-shift container density for hybrid cloud workloads as compared to IBM Power9-based systems,” the Armonk, N.Y., tech icon said in a release.

“This can affect multiple data-center attributes to drive greater efficiency and reduce costs, such as space and energy use, while also allowing hybrid cloud users to achieve more work in a smaller footprint.”

The CPU is the brain of a computer, executing the instructions provided by software.

Samsung Electronics is involved too. “IBM Power10 is IBM's first commercialized processor built using 7-nanometer process technology,” the release said.

“IBM Research has been partnering with Samsung Electronics on research and development for more than a decade, including demonstration of the semiconductor industry's first 7-nanometer test chips through IBM's Research Alliance.”

IBM has been working on the new processor for five years and expects it will be available in the second half of next year.

Morningstar analyst Julie Bhusal Sharma raised her fair-value estimate for IBM’s stock to $120 from $118 after its second-quarter earnings report last month.

That move reflected “our expectations for a more resilient 2020,” the analyst wrote. IBM beat analyst forecasts for revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share, she noted.

IBM shares recently traded at $125.87, up 0.5%. The stock has slid 7% year to date.