TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

IBM Taps Former Goldman President Cohn as Vice Chairman

Cohn also served a tumultuous tenure as assistant to President Trump for economic policy in 2017-18.
Author:
Publish date:

IBM  (IBM) - Get Report named former Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report executive Gary Cohn vice chairman and  a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Cohn, 60, who was president of Goldman Sachs from 2006 to 2016, also served a tumultuous tenure as President Donald Trump's assistant for economic policy in 2017-18.

“Cohn will work in partnership with [IBM Chief Executive Arvind] Krishna and the IBM Executive Leadership Team on a wide range of business initiatives and external engagement, in areas including business development, client services, public advocacy and client relationship management,” the  Armonk, N.Y., tech giant said in a statement.

"Gary is a globally respected leader with deep experience operating at the center of business and government," Krishna said. 

"As a senior representative of IBM, his knowledge of technology and business transformation, combined with policymaking expertise, will bring unique value to our clients and stakeholders, as we accelerate our hybrid cloud and AI strategy."

Cohn invests in the cybersecurity, blockchain infrastructure, regulatory technology and medical technology sectors, IBM said. He also serves on the boards of several technology companies.

IBM shares recently traded at $125.37, up 1.2%. Eleven months ago IBM shares were trading above $158. They have dropped 22% over the past 10 years.

Morningstar analyst Julie Bhusal Sharma puts fair value for the company at $125. 

“While IBM has tried to refresh its diverse offerings, we think IBM’s moat is deteriorating, as the cloud transition chips away at IBM’s competitive advantage associated with customer switching costs,” she wrote in a November commentary.

Tags
terms:
Technology
First Solar, NetApp, Gilead Could Profit Most on Trump's Tax Plan
INVESTING

First Solar Double Downgraded to Sell by Goldman Sachs

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Rise Ahead of Georgia Elections

cramer-today-th-0105
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Georgia Runoffs, 2021 Investing Themes, Stock Market Tuesday

Beijing Lectures Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan And Pinduoduo In New Antitrust Warning To Big Tech
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Any Concern for Alibaba?

roku (3)
INVESTING

Roku Gains as Wells Fargo Lifts Target to Wall Street High

How China Trade Negotiations Are Impacting the Market: NYSE Trader
INVESTING

NYSE U-Turns on China Telecom Delisting Threat, Shares Surge

Micron Lead
INVESTING

Micron Technology Shares Jump After Double Upgrade From Citigroup

Qualcomm, Infosys, Texas Instruments Are 3 Tech Titans Ready to Break Higher
INVESTING

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Steps Down After Seven Years; Cristiano Amon Named Successor