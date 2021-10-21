IBM Chart Says Avoid as Stock Breaks Key Level After Q3 Report
Shares of International Business Machines (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report aren’t trading well on Thursday, down about 7.5% after the tech icon reported Q3 earnings.
The slump comes after the company reported revenue of $17.6 billion, up just 0.3% year over year and below analysts’ expectation of $17.8 billion.
On the bottom line, IBM reported earnings of $2.52 a share, a year-over-year decline from the year-earlier quarter.
For a stock that recently found some momentum and was looking for a breakout, this was a disappointing quarter.
IBM remains plagued by the same problem it’s had for years: There’s simply no momentum in its business.
Contrast that with something like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, which is pushing all-time highs after earnings, or even a stock like Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report and one wonders why investors should own IBM.
Worse, while IBM stock was down in premarket trading, it was at least holding up above a key level. Following the open, though, that is no longer true. Let’s look at the chart.
Trading IBM Stock
After the stock dipped in August, a meager rally was met by resistance at $140 as IBM stock rolled over to multi-month lows in September.
After finding its footing just above the 50-week moving average, the shares roared higher -- and then double-topped near $145.
While IBM was holding the 10-day and 21-day moving averages ahead of the earnings report, Thursday’s gap down is causing issues.
Not only did the stock fail to hold the August low near $132.75, but when we overlay the weekly measures, you’ll see that IBM gapped below the 50-week and 200-week moving averages, as well as the weekly VWAP measure.
It’s also below the 61.8% retracement of the very wide 2020 range.
This is not a good look and it has me putting IBM stock in the “no-touch” pile.
If it can reclaim the $132.78 level, then I would consider a long against the post-earnings low, depending on far the stock sinks.
A move back above this mark could put a gap-fill at $140.70 back on the table.
But keep in mind how many significant weekly measures sit between $133 and $135, followed by the 200-day moving average near $137.
Not long ago IBM was being championed, but with its current technical setup, I’m not so sure about that.
Instead, it looks as if short-seller Jim Chanos was right.