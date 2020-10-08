IBM, CareDx: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

CareDx, IBM, Alphatec Holdings, Dun & Bradstreet and DTE Energy are some of the top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks on Thursday pared gains after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin she wouldn't agree to a stand-alone relief bill for airlines without a guarantee they would address a more comprehensive package.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. CareDX | Percentage Increase 15%

CareDX (CDNA) - Get Report shares rose after the precision-medicine company reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of about $53 million, up 57% year-over-year and beating the $44.7 million consensus estimate. Testing revenue increased to $45.2 million from $28.2 million.

2. IBM | Percentage Increase 5%

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report shares jumped Thursday after the computer company said it would spin off its infrastructure division. IBM said it would sell its managed infrastructure services unit, a legacy division that sits within the global technology services group.

3. Alphatec Holdings | Percentage Increase 30%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) - Get Report climbed after the medical-device company released preliminary third-quarter sales that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company said it expected revenueof $40.7 million to $41.1 million, above analysts' call for $31 million.

4. Dun & Bradstreet | Percentage Increase 9%

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) shares advanced after the business-analytics company agreed to purchase the shares of Bisnode Business Information Group AB, a European data and analytics firm, for about $818 million. The transaction is expected to close in January.

5. DTE Energy | Percentage Increase 6%

DTE Energy (DTE) - Get Report shares moved up after Bloomberg reported that the power company is considering unloading its natural gas pipelines and other non-utility operations. No final decisions have been made and DTE could elect to keep its current structure, Bloomberg said.