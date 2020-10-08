IBM, CareDx: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday
Stocks on Thursday pared gains after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin she wouldn't agree to a stand-alone relief bill for airlines without a guarantee they would address a more comprehensive package.
Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:
1. CareDX | Percentage Increase 15%
CareDX (CDNA) - Get Report shares rose after the precision-medicine company reported preliminary third-quarter revenue of about $53 million, up 57% year-over-year and beating the $44.7 million consensus estimate. Testing revenue increased to $45.2 million from $28.2 million.
2. IBM | Percentage Increase 5%
International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report shares jumped Thursday after the computer company said it would spin off its infrastructure division. IBM said it would sell its managed infrastructure services unit, a legacy division that sits within the global technology services group.
3. Alphatec Holdings | Percentage Increase 30%
Shares of Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) - Get Report climbed after the medical-device company released preliminary third-quarter sales that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company said it expected revenueof $40.7 million to $41.1 million, above analysts' call for $31 million.
4. Dun & Bradstreet | Percentage Increase 9%
Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) shares advanced after the business-analytics company agreed to purchase the shares of Bisnode Business Information Group AB, a European data and analytics firm, for about $818 million. The transaction is expected to close in January.
5. DTE Energy | Percentage Increase 6%
DTE Energy (DTE) - Get Report shares moved up after Bloomberg reported that the power company is considering unloading its natural gas pipelines and other non-utility operations. No final decisions have been made and DTE could elect to keep its current structure, Bloomberg said.