IBM and AMD Begin Cooperation on Cybersecurity and AI

AMD and IBM began work on a cybersecurity and AI program built on "open-source software, open standards, and open system architectures."

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report said they began a development program focused on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The development agreement will build on "open-source software, open standards, and open system architectures to drive confidential computing in hybrid cloud environments,” the companies said in a statement.

The agreement also will “support a broad range of accelerators across high-performance computing and enterprise critical capabilities, such as virtualization and encryption,” they said.

AMD, Santa Clara, Calif., is one of the world’s biggest chipmakers and is thriving. IBM, the storied Armonk, N.Y., technology services company, has struggled to regain the glory of its past, when it led the computer-making industry.

AMD's commitment to technology innovation "aligns with our mission to develop and accelerate the adoption of the hybrid cloud,” said Dario Gil, IBM’s director of research.

As for AMD, "this agreement aligns well with our longstanding commitment to collaborating with leaders in the industry," said Mark Papermaster, AMD’s chief technology officer.

Confidential computing potentially removes the remaining barrier to hybrid-cloud adoption for highly regulated businesses or any organization concerned about unauthorized third-party access to data in use in the public cloud, according to Gartner, the companies said.

“Confidential computing is a technology, enabled by hardware, that allows the data associated with a running virtual machine to be encrypted, including while workloads are running,” they said.

“This capability helps prevent would-be attackers and bad actors from accessing confidential information, even in the event of a break-in.”

AMD recently traded at $79.38, up 1.8%. The shares had jumped 70% year to date through Tuesday.

IBM traded at $118.33, up 0.4%. It had dropped 12% year to date through Tuesday.