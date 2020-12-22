5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: IAC, Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse, IAC, Colonnade Acquisition, Vista Outdoor and Simply Good Foods are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday as reports of a new variant strain of the coronavirus in the U.K. dimmed optimism over Congress' passage of a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:

1. IAC | Increase 15%

IAC (IAC) - Get Report shares jumped after Barry Diller’s media/internet titan said it would spin off its stake in video hosting and software company Vimeo to IAC holders.

IAC plans a stockholder meeting in the first quarter to review and approve a proposal to implement the spinoff. If it's approved, it's expected to go into effect in the second quarter.

2. Sportsman's Warehouse | Increase 38%

Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) - Get Report shares surged after the outdoor sporting goods retailer agreed to be bought by Great American Outdoors, parent of Bass Pro Shops, for $785 million in cash.

Great American will pay $18 a share for Sportsman’s Warehouse, a 42% premium from Monday’s close.

3. Colonnade Acquisition | Increase 39%

Colonnade Acquisition (CLA) was climbing following news that lidar-sensor startup Ouster will go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company.

If the deal closes, the new company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticket symbol "OUST."

4. Vista Outdoor | Increase 23%

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Get Report advanced after Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna upgraded shares of the sporting goods company to outperform from market perform with a price target of $33, up from $29.

The current ammunition demand upcycle is "apt to extend," and Vista's current valuation is "compelling", he said. Also B. Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a buy rating on Vista Outdoor and set a price target of $33.

5. Simply Good Foods | Increase 10%

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) - Get Report was rising after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the packaged food and beverage company will replace Kinsale Capital (KNSL) - Get Report in the S&P SmallCap 600.





