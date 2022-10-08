Honest Review: I Tried the Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles

I woke up this morning and chose autumn-themed violence (so you don't have to).

If you're one of those who folks believes that the Pumpkin Spice craze is out of control, I'm sorry -- this article will make you want to flip your own desk. Because today I tried Cup Noodles seasonally-returning flavor Pumpkin Spice.

The food phenomenon known as pumpkin spice is actually just a simple mixture of spices that have been playing together for centuries. Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves have been a part of autumnal baking blends for generations. But to find the origin of the mixture, we have to look back to the Dutch colonization of Southeast Asia.

The Dutch took control of what have been dubbed the "Spice Islands" in modern-day Indonesia. This took place in the early 17th century, and the Dutch East India Company built its name on the export of these spices that lasted almost 100 years.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous peoples' of North America were cultivating pumpkin and other squash, using it in a number of traditional savory dishes. As Europeans colonized the continent, the pumpkin's natural high sugar content made it a popular ingredient for sweets and baked goods.

Fast-forward to the modern era, when the pumpkin and its closely-associated spice blend are a harbinger of spooky season, sweater weather, and all things autumn. The flavor itself started cropping up in the late '90s, but in 2003 Starbucks (SBUX) shot the "PSL" craze into infamy.

Since then, many popular brands have followed suit. Companies like McDonald's (MCD) , Mondelez International's (MDLZ) popular Oreo cookies, and even the scented bathroom sensation Poo-Pourri have hopped on the pumpkin spice craze -- which seems to kick off earlier each year.

I'm Trusting You, Cup Noodles

Cup Noodles is a well-known, affordable lunch favorite for the hungry person on the go. The instant ramen in a cup was developed in 1971 by Japanese company Nissin Foods, and is famous for its "just add water" level of convenience.

Cup Noodles is a pop-culture staple as well, with a giant, steaming cup finding a home in Times Square, appearances in video games, and a guaranteed place in every college student's first apartment pantry. Enjoying Cup Noodles is such a ubiquitous experience that the beloved product even has its own museum.

I trusted Cup Noodles with my early '20s, but can I trust it with a seasonal flavor? There are 17 Cup Noodles flavors in total, with chicken, beef, and spicy lime shrimp the most likely flavors to appear on American supermarket shelves.

Pumpkin Spice Noodles: The Verdict

I have tasted Cup Noodles' bizarre seasonal flavor choice. And before you ask, yes -- I added the whipped cream.

I was a little surprised that the savory flavor of the noodles stood out through the sweetness of the broth. But the effect isn't altogether unpleasant. It's a bit of a ride, especially with the sweetness of the whipped cream added. If you're a little chaos gremlin like me and you enjoy trying novelty foods, I'd say it's worth the 88¢ at your local WalMart (WMT) to have the experience.

For those who are just trying to spice up their daily quick-grab lunch routine, this flavor is just a gimmick. Sweet coffee drinks are all well and good, but does everything need to be pumpkin'ed? The pumpkin spice phenomenon may be annoyingly prolific, but I have yet to find any of this autumnal spirit that is a true abomination.