Hyperion Introduces Hydrogen-Powered Electric Car

Hyperion says the XP-1, unveiled on Wednesday, can travel up to 1,000 miles on one tank of compressed hydrogen gas.

Hyperion, which specializes in hydrogen generation, storage and propulsion, displayed a new hydrogen-powered electric car Wednesday, the XP-1.

“This is the first chapter of the company's long-term vision to harness electric energy with hydrogen technology,” Hyperion said in a statement.

The vehicle can travel up to 1,000 miles on one tank of compressed hydrogen gas, the company said.

The electric motors generate more than 1,000 horsepower. The car has all-wheel-drive and can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in just more than two seconds.

CNN reported that Hyperion Chief Executive Angelo Kafantaris did not specify pricing but indicated that prices would vary depending on the level of performance.

The highest-performing versions, those capable of 1,000 horsepower, could cost in the millions, the news service reported. The company is capping production at 300 examples, CNN reported.

“Thanks to hydrogen-storage technology within the vehicle, the XP-1 can be recharged in less than five minutes at public stations,” the Orange, Calif., carmaker said.

“The vehicle stores electric energy via fuel cell systems versus heavy lithium ion batteries, providing all the benefits of electric motors found in traditional electric vehicles, without the added weight, extended charging times, battery degradation and cost prohibitive recyclability.”

Without a need for heavy batteries, “acceleration, braking, handling and power-train efficiency are vastly improved when compared to traditional electric and hybrid vehicles,” the company said.

“The XP-1's hydrogen storage system is not affected by extreme temperatures, enabling the vehicle to consistently and reliably provide peak performance over extended driving sessions, both on the street and at the track. This is a crucial advantage over battery electric vehicles which require non-stop temperature maintenance.”

On Tuesday, Lucid Motors, an electric car company, said Tuesday that its first commercial vehicle, the Lucid Air, will have a record range of 517 miles on a single charge.

It plans to unveil the final version of the car Sept. 9 and to begin production near year-end.