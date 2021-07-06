Huntington Ingalls to Buy Alion Science From Veritas for $1.65 Billion

Huntington Ingalls says Alion will become part of its technical solutions division after the deal closes.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) - Get Report said Tuesday it agreed to acquire Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital.

Shares of the Newport News, Va., military shipbuilder were down nearly 2% to $208.03 on Tuesday. The stock has risen 23.2% year to date.

Huntington Ingalls said the deal is expected to close in the second half of the year and Alion will become part of Huntington's technical solutions division.

The company said it expects Alion to contribute fiscal 2022 revenue of about $1.6 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of about $135 million.

Alion provides R&D services in such areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, military training and simulation, cyber, data analytics and other next-generation technology based solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and DOD and intelligence community customers, Huntington said in a statement.

The U.S. Navy represents about one-third of current annual revenue.

Alion has more than 3,200 employees, 80% of whom maintain security clearances. The company currently has more than $3 billion in backlog, with more than $5 billion in estimated contract value.

Huntington said the deal enhances its overall 2022-2024 free cash flow guidance by about $200 million.

The company said it expects about $25 million of one-time transaction and financing related expenses in 2021. The company said it plans to fund the purchase price through a new senior notes and a new term loan facility.

In March, defense-technology company Cubic agreed to be acquired by Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Investment Management at a raised buyout offer of $75 cash a share.

The deal marked an end to a bidding war, which also involved a revised takeover bid from Singapore Technologies Engineering.

Cubic had agreed in February to be acquired by Veritas and Elliott Management before Singapore Technologies made an unsolicited proposal.

