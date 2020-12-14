TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Huntington Bancshares Acquires TCF Financial for Nearly $6B

Huntington Bancshares agrees to buy TCF Financial in an all-stock deal valued at almost $6 billion in one of the biggest regional bank tie-ups of the year.
Author:
Publish date:

Huntington Bancshares  (HBAN) - Get Report agreed to buy TCF Financial  (TCF) - Get Report in an all-stock deal valued at almost $6 billion, one of the biggest regional bank tie-ups this year with a total market value of roughly $22 billion.

Under terms of the agreement, Detroit-based TCF will merge into Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington, with the combined holding company and bank operating under the Huntington name and brand following the closing of the transaction. The combined bank will have dual headquarters in Columbus and Detroit.

The merger will boost assets to about $168 billion, lifting it closer to competitors like Fifth Third Bancorp  (FITB) - Get Report and KeyCorp  (KEY) - Get Report. Upon closing, Stephen Steinour will remain chairman, president, and CEO of the holding company and CEO and president of the bank. Gary Torgow will serve as chairman of the bank’s board of directors.

“This merger combines the best of both companies and provides the scale and resources to drive increased long-term shareholder value,” Steinour said in a statement. “Together we will have a stronger company better able to support our customers and drive economic growth in the communities we serve.”

Huntington, with a market value of $13.1 billion and $120 billion in assets, operates a network with 839 branches across seven Midwest states. TCF Financial was worth $5.3 billion as of Friday, with $48 billion in assets. It has a 475-branch network in states including Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota.

Deals among financial services companies are increasing as U.S. regional lenders seek to bulk up to compete with giants such as JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report and Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Report, which are moving into new states and spending billions annually on digital offerings.

Last month, PNC Financial Services  (PNC) - Get Report agreed to buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s banking operations in the U.S. for $11.6 billion, the largest U.S. banking deal this year.

Shares of Huntington ended the trading day Friday down 0.77% at $12.93. The stock has fallen 14% this year. TCF Financial fell 2.5% to $34.78. Its stock has fallen 26% year to date. By contrast, the S&P index tracking financial-services companies has fallen 7.8%.

Google Fights Accusations of Gender-Based Pay Discrimination
INVESTING

Google Suffers International Outage On YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive

lessons tooth sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Valuable Money Lessons Learned in 2020

7 best tips to lower your tax bill
Financial Advisor Center

Looking at Your Financial Advisory Firm as a Business

Take-Two Is a Juggernaut -- Jim Cramer Reveals Why
INVESTING

Take-Two Offer for Codemasters Is Topped by Electronic Arts

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Vaccine Rollout, Electronic Arts, Alexion, Tesla - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Achillion in $930 Million Deal
INVESTING

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge After $39 Billion AstraZeneca Takeover

life insurance family sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Do I Need Life Insurance? How Much Should I Get?

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Power Higher on Possible Stimulus, Brexit Breakthroughs; U.S. Vaccine Rollout Begins