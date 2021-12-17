Market Analyst Hulbert: Don't Get Bullish Over Buybacks

Net buybacks over the first three quarters this year were negative, a bearish long-term indicator for stocks, market analyst Mark Hulbert says.

There’s less than meets the eye when it comes to the record amount of U.S. stock buybacks announced this year, the renowned market commentator Mark Hulbert says.

“When it comes to forecasting the stock market, you should focus on net, rather than gross, buybacks,” he wrote on CBS MoneyWatch. “Upon doing that, the stock market’s future doesn’t look as bright.”

That’s because at the same time companies are buying back their shares, they’re also issuing new ones.

S&P 500 companies bought back $234.5 billion of stock in the third quarter, eclipsing the prior peak of $223 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

But the total number of shares actually outstanding in S&P 500 companies at the end of the third quarter exceeded that at the beginning of the year, Hulbert points out.

“Negative net buybacks mean the stock market’s longer-term prospects have fallen,” Hulbert said.

“According to a 2018 study in the Financial Analysts Journal, … net buybacks explain 80% of the difference in the intermediate and long-term returns of countries’ stock markets. No other indicator came close.”

Meanwhile, hedge fund legend Leon Cooperman, CEO of Omega Advisors, says stocks are overvalued, putting fair value for the S&P 500 at 4,100.

That’s 11% below its recent level of 4,620.

“I’ve been slowly reducing positions,” he told CNBC Thursday. “I went from a fully invested bear to a heavily invested bear.”

Cooperman isn’t looking for anything outrageously bad to happen near-term. But his long-term prognosis is “negative,” in light of the massive U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus.