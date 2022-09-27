Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip

Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine.

I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.

Sure, hipsters and snobs will never like your band Maroon 5, and will say that all your music sounds like it was written by a computer algorithm to slide seamlessly into playlists. But whatever, right? You can headline an arena whenever you want, and Celebrity Networth estimates that you’re worth around $160 million.

Overall life sounds pretty sweet, right? What could go wrong?

Well, you could find yourself embroiled in a scandal, in which various Instagram models allege that you cheated on your wife (and the mother of your children) with them. You’ll deny it, and claim you were merely involved in inappropriate flirting, but once your DMs are leaked, the damage will have been done, and you’ll have to watch as phrases such “I might need to see the booty” and “That Body of yours is absurd” become cringe-memes.

So yeah, maybe it’s not such a great moment to be Levine right now. So maybe that’s why Maroon 5 have announced that they will be embarking on a Las Vegas residency next year. Not only is Levine probably desperate to change the conversation, but who knows, he might be tired of sleeping on the couch.

When Is the Maroon 5 Residency?

If you want to separate the art from the artist, or you’re willing to look past Levine allegedly stepping out on his wife so you can enjoy “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “Girls Like You” live, well, you’ll have several opportunities next year.

Maroon 5 will perform 16 shows at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live (MGM) next year, including March 24, 25, 29, and 31; April 1, 5, 7, and 8; July 28 and 29; and August 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, and 12.

All jokes aside, Vegas residencies, and any large scale tour really, require a lot of advanced planning, and it’s unfeasible that this show was thrown together to change the conversation. But is MGM’s investment at risk here?

It’s entirely possible that people will be so offended by Levine’s behavior that they won’t buy tickets. But a year is a long time, and many, many segments of the ticket buying audience don’t pay much attention to internet gossip mills. So, we’ll have to see how this plays out.

Is Anyone Else Playing Las Vegas?

Oh, you don’t like Maroon 5? You can’t even begrudgingly admit that some of the singles from the first album, Songs About Jane, were pretty good?

Well, fortunately you have several other musical options, in case you are thinking of booking a weekend trip to Sin City sometime but just can’t abide by “Payphone.”

- If you want to keep things smooth, rock legend Santana recently rapped up all the September dates in his Vegas residency, but he still has eight shows between Nov. 2 and 13 scheduled for the House of Blues, as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the start of his residency at the venue.

- Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starts on Nov. 18, and will run through Feb. 24, in case you need a good cry.

-Lady Gaga is reportedly considering a return to Vegas after her Chromatica Ball wraps up.

-Finally, in October there’s the When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, in case you want to relive your MySpace Emo days. It runs October 22, 23 and 29, and features My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Bright Eyes, Avril Lavigne, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional and more. The festival website says it is sold out, but fans can still sign up for a wait list. Will more tears be shed at this than the Adele residency? It remains to be seen.