HubSpot, Twitter, Sonos: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes Estee Lauder, Twitter and Uber.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage on a variety of companies.

Upgrades

Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report received a double upgrade to overweight from underweight from J.P. Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira, who lifted her price target to $299 from $208.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink upgraded the stock to buy from hold and boosted her price target to $310 from $240.

HubSpot (HUBS) - Get Report was upgraded by analysts after the customer relationship management platform reported strong quarterly earnings.

Raymond James upgraded HubSpot to strong buy from outperform and boosted its price target to $725 from $365.

Downgrades

Videogame streamer Huya (HUYA) - Get Report was double downgraded by CLSA analyst Sally Chan to underperform from outperform. Chinese regulators are looking over Huya's proposed acquisition of rival DouYu International (DOYU) - Get Report for $6 billion.

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) - Get Report was downgraded by analysts after the biopharmaceutical company reported disappointing test results for its Pompe disease drug.

Initiations

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Fisker (FSR) - Get Report and QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report with overweight ratings, while giving underweight ratings to Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report and Romeo Power.

Price Target Changes

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report received a raft of price-target increases from analysts after the microblogging site reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Illumina (ILMN) - Get Report received a string of price-target increases from analysts after the sequencing firm reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped estimates.

Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report received price target upgrades from analysts at Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc, Needham and others after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter expectations.

Sonos (SONO) - Get Report sparked a flurry of price target upgrades by analysts after the company posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings and guidance.

Several analysts raised their price targets for Chegg (CHGG) - Get Report after the company, which sells and rents textbooks, reported that fourth-quarter earnings per share tripled.

Analysts raised their price targets for Zillow Group (ZG) - Get Report after the online housing marketplace reported strong fourth-quarter earnings. Deutsche Bank raised its price target for Zillow to $202 a share from $160.

A number of analysts increased their price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) - Get Report released a strong earnings report.

Several analysts raised their price targets on shares of Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report, despite the cloud monitoring company's disappointing guidance.

Entertainment giant Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Report better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results prompted analysts to raise their price targets.

Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Report sparked a series of price target increases from analysts despite a fourth-quarter earnings miss.

Zynga (ZNGA) - Get Report received price target increases from analysts after the video game maker latest earnings release.

