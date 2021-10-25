October 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Facing the Wall of Worry - Analyst Calls Market Sentiment 'Basically Emotion'
Facing the Wall of Worry - Analyst Calls Market Sentiment 'Basically Emotion'
Publish date:

HSBC Stock Higher on Profit Beat, $2 Billion Stock Buyback

HSBC says its $2 billion stock buyback should be a signal that it is not concerned about its exposure in China.
Author:

Shares of HSBC  (HSBC) - Get HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Report were rising after the banking giant reported third-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations and said it planned a $2 billion stock buyback. 

The London bank reported third quarter earnings of $12.34 a share on revenue of $4.79 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $11.17 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion. 

The profit growth was "supported by additional credit-provision releases," Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

"Our strategy remains on track, with good delivery in all areas. This was reflected in more consistent top-line growth, robust lending pipelines across our businesses, and rising trade and mortgage balances."

The company's quarterly profit of $5.4 billion jumped 74% year over year and was driven mainly by the release of cash reserves set aside in anticipation of an increase in defaults due to the pandemic. 

TheStreet Recommends

HSBC's finance chief Ewen Stevenson told Reuters that the worst of the pandemic impact is likely in the past. 

The Asia-focused bank also unveiled a $2 billion share buyback program. 

"You should also look at the buyback as a measure of the confidence that we have at the moment that we are not unduly concerned about our exposures in China," Stevenson told Reuters. 

Stevenson also said the bank could spend up to $1.5 billion more on acquisitions in the wealth management industry in order to bolster its foothold there.  

HSBC shares at last check were rising 1% to $30.33. They had touched a 52-week high $32.43 in late May.

Donald Trump Who? IMAX CEO Still Bullish on China
INVESTING

Imax Posts Record October Box Office Sales, Boosted by 'Dune'

Warby Parker CEOs on Snap's Spectacles: 'They're Interesting Toys at This Point'
INVESTING

Warby Parker Rated Buy by Goldman, Others; Shares Rise

Tesla Model 3 Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Gets $4.4 Billion Hertz Order for 100,000 Vehicles

Inside China Tech: US Hackers Responsible For More Than Half Of All Foreign Cyberattacks In China
TECHNOLOGY

SolarWinds Hackers Reportedly Stepping Up Cybersecurity Attacks

Stacking Paper at Kimberly-Clark
EARNINGS

Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls as Supply Chain Woes Dent Earnings

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow Slips From Record High Ahead of Big Tech Earnings; Tesla Passes Facebook in Market Value

Restaurant Brands Beats Estimates, Boosted by New Product Launches
INVESTING

Restaurant Brands Rises on Earnings Beat, Mixed Results

Facebook Lead
MARKETS

Facebook Stock Slides After Trove of Whistleblower Papers Released Ahead of Q3 Earnings