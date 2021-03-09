TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

H&R Block Drops as Revenue Falls on Delay to Start of Tax Season

H&R Block reported a fiscal third quarter loss that was better than estimates, but revenue disappointed.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of tax prep company H&R Block  (HRB) - Get Report were falling after hours Tuesday after the company reported light fiscal third-quarter revenue that was negatively impacted by a delayed start to the U.S. tax season. 

The Kansas City company reported a quarterly net loss of $1.17 per share on revenue of $308 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.29 per share on revenue of $341 million, according to FactSet. 

“Despite seeing a delay to the start of the tax season, we’re well positioned to finish the fiscal year strong and to continue on our path toward long-term sustainable growth," CEO Jeff Jones said. 

The delay and the accompanying later-than-usual opening of the IRS e-file portal resulted in a 41%, or $211 million, decline in revenue year-over-year, according to the company. That decline was partially offset by an increase in small business payments processing and payroll volume at the company's Wave subsidiary. 

"We're on target to deliver our financial outlook for the year," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "This will drive strong free cash flow and significant return of capital to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."

As previously announced, H&R Block will pay its quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share on April 1 to shareholders of record as of March 16. 

The company said it was able to cut operating expenses by $100 million, or 15% year- over-year, although pretax losses increased by $106 million to $284 million. 

The fiscal fourth quarter is H&R Block's big sales period with analysts expecting revenue of $2.43 billion.

H&R Block shares were falling 1.1% to $19.54 after hours Tuesday. 

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductors Watchlist: AMD, Nvidia Surge in Trading

Peloton Stock Spikes on Report of Planned New, Cheaper Exercise Machines
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Tesla, Peloton, OpGen, Twilio

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Higher; Nasdaq Up 3.7% as Dip Buyers Turn to Tech

Saving USPS Still Not a Priority Item
INVESTING

Oshkosh's Huge Deal to Supply USPS Gets More Congressional Scrutiny

Dropbox Falls After Margin Guidance Misses Expectations
INVESTING

Dropbox to Pay $165M for Secure-Signing Provider Docsend

Texas Is More Than Just an Economy Based on Energy. It's Not the 1980s Anymore!
INVESTING

Just Energy Files for Bankruptcy in Canada Over Texas Freeze

FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Closed Higher, Upgraded at Barclays
INVESTING

FirstEnergy Rises As Icahn Reportedly in Talks to Take Two Board SeatsDraft SharePreviewPublish

3 Important Facts about Capital Gains
Sponsored Story

3 Important Facts About Capital Gains