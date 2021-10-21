October 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
As Economies Reopen, Where Are Consumer Dollars Going?
As Economies Reopen, Where Are Consumer Dollars Going?
Publish date:

HP Stock Higher After Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings Guidance

HP shares were higher after the tech giant lifted its dividend and issued a stronger-than-expected outlook.
Author:

HP  (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. (HPQ) Report shares rose Thursday, after the seller of computers and printers reported a stronger-than-expected profit outlook and raised its dividend.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company's stock recently traded at $30.09, up 5.3%. It has declined 14% in the past six months.

For fiscal 2022, ending about Oct. 31, 2022, HP expects earnings per share of $3.86 to $4.06, or $4.07 to $4.27 on an adjusted basis. 

The FactSet analyst consensus called for $3.58 a share, or $3.79 on an adjusted basis.

HP projects $4.5 billion of free cash flow for the year, and that’s why it’s lifting its annual dividend 29% to $1 a share from 77.5 cents. It plans to spend the rest of the free cash flow on share buybacks.

TheStreet Recommends

The news led Morningstar analyst Mark Cash to raise his fair value estimate for HP’s stock to $27 from $25. But he's still conservative on the stock.

“We favorably viewed HP’s commitment to returning at least 100% of free cash flow to investors through dividends and share repurchases,” he wrote in a commentary Wednesday.

“However, we remain skeptical about the longer-term enthusiasm HP has regarding the computer and printing markets being sustainable growth areas that can provide increased operating margin dollars.

“While we positively view particular innovative, higher margin and growth areas like personal systems peripherals, graphics, and printing packaging, our anticipation is the surge in demand for core PC and printing solutions will begin to lull as HP works through the backlog brought on by the pandemic and supply chain constraints.

“In turn, we see shares as modestly overvalued.”

Tesla Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Higher After Record Q3 Earnings; Cautious Margin Outlook

AT&T Lead
MARKETS

AT&T Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, HBO Subscriber Boost

Krispy Kreme Lead
INVESTING

Krispy Kreme Stock Dunked on HSBC Downgrade to Hold

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Dow Edges Lower Amid October Earnings Pause; AT&T Jumps

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Tesla, AT&T, Blackstone, IBM

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Lead
INVESTING

Google's New Pixel 6 Phone: What It Means for Investors

car thefts sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Which Cars Are Stolen the Most?

Bitcoin Lead
BITCOIN

Bitcoin Continues Record Climb, Pulling Crypto Market Value to All-Time Highs