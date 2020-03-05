HP Rejects $35 Billion Hostile Takeover Bid From Xerox, Says 'Meaningfully Undervalues" Company

HP said Xerox's hostile takeover bid would create debt and risks that would would "jeopardize the entire company".

HP Inc (HPQ) - Get Report rejected a hostile takeover bid from smaller rival Xerox XRX Thursday, saying the $35 billion deal 'meaningfully undervalues' the company.

Xerox said earlier this week that it's prepared to pay $24 in cash and shares, up from its original bid of $22 in late November, to buy Palo Alto, California-based HP. Xerox has also vowed to name 11 independent candidates to replace HP's board at its next annual meeting as the two side spared over the value of the bid and the future of each company.

“Our message to HP shareholders is clear: the Xerox offer undervalues HP and disproportionately benefits Xerox shareholders at the expense of HP shareholders,” said board chairman Chip Bergh. “The Xerox offer would leave our shareholders with an investment in a combined company that is burdened with an irresponsible level of debt and which would subsequently require unrealistic, unachievable synergies that would jeopardize the entire company.”

HP shares closed at $21.60 each in New York trading Wednesday, following a 4.1% rise on the session that largely matched gains for the broader S&P 500 and valued the group at $31.4 billion. The stock has risen some 35%, however, since reports of a potential takeover bid first surfaced in late October.

Xerox shares, meanwhile, have risen around 13% over the last six months, and closed at $33.69 each last night to peg the the Norwalk, Conn., imaging-technology provider at $7.17 billion.