HP Inc. Falls as Analysts See Back to Work Denting Future PC Sales

HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report shares fell on Friday, dropping more than 6%, after analysts expressed concern that previously strong PC sales may have peaked and that an ongoing shortage of semiconductors also may hurt future sales.

HP shares were down 6.6% at $29.98 after the computer giant reported adjusted per-share earnings of 93 cents on revenue of $15.9 billion, higher than what analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting, but didn't provide future sales guidance.

Some investors took that as a sign that PC growth may be peaking as the pandemic recedes and purchases of new computer equipment geared to working at home wane. Concerns that the computer and printer maker may also suffer from the ongoing global chip shortage also offset the better-than-expected results.

Analysts at Citigroup pointed to HP not getting “… the full sales upside to flow through the EPS,” which “will likely raise a new question for investors of: ‘Is this the peak?’” Citigroup has a buy rating on the stock and a one-year price target of $40.

Wells Fargo was less pessimistic, noting that despite the “strong” results, “investors will be focused on the company’s implied (second-half an full-year) EPS decline as an indication of peaking fundamentals vs. conservatism amidst supply chain constraints.”

Wells Fargo has an equal weight rating on HP and a price target of $30.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty was more optimistic, suggesting the post-earnings pullback in HP was a buying opportunity given supply chain risks related to the ongoing semiconductor shortage are “manageable.”

While higher costs are expected to put pressure on margins in the second half, the company’s guidance seems “conservative,” she said. She has an overweight rating on the stock and a price target of $40.

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer checked in on HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores in his "Executive Segment" Thursday on Mad Money, asking about his thoughts on the working world returning to offices.

Lores said HP is expecting a hybrid world once the world's economies reopen. That means strong demand for HP's PCs, laptops and printers both in the home and the office. They're already seeing demand in printers, he said, with consumer printing up 70% in the quarter and commercial printing rising 40%.

