HP Enterprise Draws Analyst Praise After Earnings Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday as analysts praised the supplier of IT infrastructure products and services after its stronger-than-expected earnings report.

HPE shares recently traded at $9.98, up 7%. They'd dropped 41% year to date through Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong raised his share-price target to $14 from $13 and affirmed his buy rating.

The earnings report indicated that demand is buoyant, execution is improving, and the San Jose, Calif., company’s backlog is reverting to mean, he said, according to Bloomberg.

HPE shares look attractive, “especially with a conservative valuation versus peers and its own history,” Ong said.

Evercore’s Amit Daryanani has an in-line rating and an $11-a-share price target.

The strength shown by HPE’s computer business in the latest quarter “reflects better underlying business trends and better performance in converting backlog to sales,” he said, according to Bloomberg.

To be sure, not all analysts are bullish. Citi analyst Jim Suva affirmed a sell rating on the stock, though he lifted his share-price target to $9 from $8.

He cited “share losses to Dell, (DELL) - Get Report, pressure on margins, lack of organic growth, white-box competition, [concern] over sales and earnings per share due to backlog workdown this quarter and next, and distractions from continued restructuring,” according to Bloomberg.

Still, even Suva said his views could change if HPE generates organic growth and rising profit.

Morningstar analyst Mark Cash offered a mixed prognosis.

“No-moat Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s shift to becoming an as-a-service firm is gaining momentum with its customer base, but the company still faces challenging market dynamics going up against” its peers, he said.

Cash puts fair value for HPE at $13 a share.