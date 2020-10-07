Howard Stern Set to Re-Sign With Sirius XM for $120 Million a Year - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Howard Stern Set to Re-Sign With Sirius XM for $120 Million a Year

Shock-talk radio host Howard Stern is close to a fresh deal with Sirius XM that will boost his pay to some $120 million a year over the next three years.
Author:
Publish date:

Shock talk-radio host Howard Stern is close to renewing his contract with Sirius XM  (SIRI) - Get Report that would boost his pay to about $120 million a year and continue broadcasting and podcasting over the next three years.

Stern’s contract with Sirius XM expires at the end of December, and the 66-year-old has been negotiating a fresh deal for the better part of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the conversations. 

His previous five-year contracts, which cover production and staff, topped out at roughly $80 million to $100 million.

Industry-watchers had speculated that Stern could leave Sirius for rival Spotify Technology  (SPOT) - Get Report, which has built a large podcasting operation to complement its online music service, though sources told Bloomberg that discussions with Spotify petered out a while ago, and that talks with Sirius were relatively advanced.

Stern has been for years among Sirius XM’s biggest draws. Once a dominant syndicated presence on terrestrial radio, Stern helped draw millions of listeners to satellite radio when he joined Sirius back in 2005.

Indeed, the pay package being bantered about for Stern is significantly higher than other talk-radio and podcasting stars, including popular podcast host and mixed martial arts commentator Joe Rogan.

First launched in July 1, 2002, Sirius Satellite Radio was the first live-streaming radio content provider that utilized a system of its own satellites to broadcast music and talk-radio anywhere in the world.

The company merged with rival XM Satellite Radio in 2008, becoming SiriusXM Radio. In 2018 it merged with music-streaming service Pandora to the tune of $3.5 billion.

Sirius XM said it had 34.3 million subscribers as of June 30, which it expects will expand to 150 million listeners following its acquisition of podcast production platform Stitcher, which it acquired this past summer for $325 million.

Sirius XM shares were up 2.52% at $5.70 in premarket trading on Wednesday. 

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain on Trump Stimulus U-Turn; Dollar Grinds Higher As Markets Eye Talks in Washington

3 Lessons For Financial Advisors
Financial Advisor Center

Planning Strategies for Single Savers

Fisher divide associated image
TheStreet + Fisher Investments - Investor Opportunity

The Stock Market and Economy: Still Separate

1. Most People Fly Just One Airline
INVESTING

Airlines Gain as Trump Pledges Aid Despite Ending Stimulus Talks

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gets SEC Wells Notice Amid Insurance Accounting Probe

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stimulus Checks, Amazon, General Electric - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

cash fdic sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Brokerages Keep Your Cash Safe

Stock Market Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stimulus Collapse: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 10/6/20)