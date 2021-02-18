TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

How to Watch the GameStop Hearing Thursday at Noon

Follow latest updates of the hugely anticipated GameStop hearing starting at noon on Thursday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report were rising Thursday ahead of the House Financial Services Committee hearing that will examine what happened with the videogame retailer’s shares during the gamma squeeze trading frenzy last month.

Testimonies from Keith Gill, aka "Roaring Kitty", who heavily promoted GameStop on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev, Melvin Capital CEO Gabriel Plotkin, Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman among others, will be heard.

Last month, the heavily shorted stock rose more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27 as retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets pushed shares of the company higher. 

The Reddit frenzy was an attempt to force hedge funds and other large investors to abandon their short positions -- bets that stock prices will decline -- in companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts alleged that Gill misrepresented himself as an amateur investor and profited by artificially inflating the price of the stock of the Grapevine, Texas video game retailer.

The plaintiff in the action, which requests class-action status representing investors in the case, is Christian Iovin of Washington state.

Watch the GameStop-Robinhood Hearing Live

You can watch the Congressional Hearing focused on the GameStop retail trading frenzy starting at noon today from the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services in the video below. The video will begin around noon.

Latest News

Most Heavily Shorted Stocks by Short Interest

GameStop Hearing to Focus on Short Selling, Hedge Funds

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: GameStop, Robinhood, PayPal

GameStop Plunge Deepens as Yellen at Further Action from Regulators

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slide as Bond Yields Rise and Walmart Earnings Disappoint

tslive-th-0217
VIDEO

Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GameStop Hearing, Tilray, Walmart, Stock Market Thursday

Invitae Lead
INVESTING

Invitae Lifted to Buy on Growth Potential and Cost Controls

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Shares Extend Slide As 'Bond Like' Cash Flows Feel Inflation Heat

Waste Management Wants Millennials to See the Good in Garbage
INVESTING

Waste Management Tops Earnings, Sales Estimates for Fourth Quarter

Health Insurance Covid-19 Lead
INVESTING

Immunome Skyrockets on Isolation of COVID Antibodies

Twilio CEO Touts Big Communications Trends Working in Its Favor
INVESTING

Twilio Jumps Post-Earnings as Analysts Lift Forecasts

Sleep Number Shares Tumble as Sales Miss Forecasts
INVESTING

Sleep Number Rises on Stronger-Than-Expected Profit, Outlook