Can Tesla Break Out Over Resistance? Two Levels to Watch

Tesla stock is meeting resistance, which is preventing a breakout. Here's the level to watch (and the one after that).

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Friday are getting hit while most of the FAANG stocks are under pressure. Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is barely down on the day.

The Palo Alto, Calif., electric-vehicle giant's shares have actually been trading quite well lately, amid the turbulence in the market.

Excluding today’s action so far — with the shares about flat in the session — Tesla stock has rallied in eight of the past nine sessions.

That’s quite good, especially when the S&P 500 is down in seven of the past nine sessions.

It comes when Chief Executive Elon Musk is pushing for a strong finish to the company’s third-quarter production.

The rally even continued despite reports that Cathie Wood’s Ark fund sold $60 million more Tesla stock.

It also comes despite reports that Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report plans to double production of its electric F-150 pickup

Let’s look at the chart to see what levels Tesla needs to clear to push even higher.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.

Trading Tesla Stock

Daily chart of Tesla stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

On Monday, Tesla stock ploughed lower, falling 3.7% at the weakest. In a surprise twist for the bulls, though, the shares ended 0.9% higher on the day.

It was an impressive bounce off the 21-day moving average and helped keep Tesla above the 10-day moving average on a closing basis.

Now trending higher and riding the 10-day, Tesla stock is contending with the $760 level. This level rejected the shares on Thursday and again on Friday.

On the downside, bulls will want to see Tesla hold the 10-day moving average. Below this measure puts the 21-day back in play, along with the $725 level.

If the stock really breaks down and fails to hold these levels, $700 and the 50-day moving average could be in play.

On the upside, let’s see whether Tesla can clear the $760 level.

If it can, it opens the door to the $781 level. This was a gap-fill mark from February, but was filled later in April.

Even so, this level was also resistance that month, so it remains relevant.

Over $780 and $800-plus will be back on the table.

The upside breakout boils down to two levels: $760 and $781.