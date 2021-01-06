TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Should You Sell Tech Stocks After the Georgia Election?

Tech was selling off disproportionately vs. its peers on Wednesday. Will that selling pressure last? The charts offer hints.
Author:
Publish date:

There was a really interesting development in the overnight futures market, with the Nasdaq under notably more pressure than the other indices.

The Nasdaq futures primarily represent tech stocks, and these futures contracts were being sold hand over fist last night and early Wednesday morning.

We saw a little volatility in the other futures — specifically the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 — but nothing like the selloff we saw in the Nasdaq.

Even though the Nasdaq is now down just 0.21%, it continues to lag. The Dow is up 1.5%, while the S&P 500 is 0.86% higher. The Russell is surging, up 3.4%.

As such, all three are hitting or nearing new all-time highs. The Nasdaq is not, but will it?

Trading Tech Stocks

Daily chart of the QQQ ETF.

Daily chart of the QQQ ETF.

It seemed foolish to me that the Nasdaq futures were down almost 3% at the lows, while the S&P 500 was down only 1.3%.

I suppose the argument is that a Democratic-held White House and Congress may take on Big Tech more aggressively. That’s certainly possible, but to start selling tech today on that possibility seems shortsighted.

For now, tech is in a bullish trend, and while that trend has been wavering, it doesn’t seem reasonable that the Nasdaq is leaps and bounds more vulnerable than the S&P 500, Dow and Russell.

In other words, unless the entire market rolls over, I don’t expect the Nasdaq to do so on its own. 

That said, the rally has been pretty intense as the Invesco QQQ ETF  (QQQ) - Get Report shows above. The ETF could fall over 15% and still be trading only at the late-October lows. That’s how powerful the move has been.

Let's use the technicals, not political possibilities, to trade tech. 

Currently, the QQQ has been struggling to maintain its 10-day and 21-day moving averages, which have been support amid this multimonth move.

If the stock takes out Monday’s low at $305.18 and can’t reclaim it, the $300 area may be on the table. Within a few dollars of either side of this mark sits the 10-week moving average, 50-day moving average and VWAP support.

Should these marks fail as support, a test of the 100-day moving average — support from October — is likely in the cards.

On the upside, if the QQQ can reclaim the 10-day moving average and make new highs, the 138.2% and 161.8% extensions could be in play. 

Washington Protests Lead
LATEST NEWS

U.S. Capitol Put on Lockdown as Trump Supporters Breach Building

Washington Protests Lead
MARKETS

Dow Briefly Comes Off Record as Trump Supporters Storm Capitol

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Apple and Walmart

tesla (12)
INVESTING

Tesla Said to Be Eyeing Large Commercial Space Near Seattle

caterpillar-inc
INVESTING

PacWest Bancorp., Caterpillar: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Apple App Store Sales Rise 40% in 2016
INVESTING

Apple's App Store Clocks Holiday Sales of $1.8 Billion

Petco’s IPO May Be an Investor’s Best Friend, Here Is Why
INVESTING

IPO Plans: Petco Aims for $816M and Poshmark Seeks $257M

First Solar Burns Bright as Profits Nearly Double Forecasts
INVESTING

How First Solar Can Rally to New Highs