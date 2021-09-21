Buy the Dip in Stocks or Wait for More Downside?

We've finally seen some air come out of the stock market. But is the dip safe to buy or should investors wait? Here's the technicals.

The stock market has not enjoyed a fun run of late. Coming into Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down in 9 of the past 11 sessions.

But before Monday’s 1.7% decline, and max decline of 2.9% in the session, the index was down less than 2.5% despite sputtering lower for several weeks.

Is this the flush we have been waiting for?

At Monday’s low, the S&P 500 was down 5.3% from the highs. The index hasn’t closed lower by 5% or more from its all-time highs since October 2020, although we did have a 5.75% correction to the intraday low in February.

Either way, many consider this type of correction healthy price action. Particularly in a year like 2021, it doesn’t seem right that the S&P 500 is up more than 20% on the year without some type of meaningful dip.

The China Evergrande news was the latest excuse to drive down equities, joining the list of taper talk, debt ceilings and the delta variant of Covid-19.

But is this a dip to buy or one to avoid? Let’s look at the chart.

Buy the Dip in Stocks?

Daily chart of the S&P 500. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Above is a chart of the S&P 500 index, but feel to translate this setup to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report.

On Monday afternoon, we saw horrendous breadth in the market, with roughly 95% of the NYSE volume coming on the downside, as the S&P 500 was down almost 3%.

By the close, though, breadth had improved slightly — to 89.5% downside volume and just under the key 90% threshold — while the index bounced more than 50 handles to erase some of the losses.

Now we have an inside day setting up on Tuesday, with the 21-week moving average holding as support and 4,400 acting as resistance.

On the upside, let’s see if the S&P 500 can clear 4,400, putting the gap-fill level near 4,428 in play, along with the 10-day and 50-day moving averages.

The 50-day was strong support for several quarters, so to see it fail was definitely a blow to the bulls.

If the index reclaims the 50-day, it will have to contend with the 21-day moving average and downtrend resistance (blue line). That’s followed by the 4,480 level.

On the downside, a move below the 21-week moving average does not bode well for bulls.

Not only would that mean the index broke Tuesday’s low, but it also means the S&P 500 will be back below the August low, near 4,369. That technically gives us a monthly-down rotation.

That move could set up a retest of this week’s low near 4,306, triggering more potential selling pressure.

So what’s the bottom line? If the S&P 500 can firm up here, aggressive bulls can justify a long position after a drawn-out correction and hope Monday’s action was a capitulation day.

But a break of the 21-week moving average should have bulls extra cautious.