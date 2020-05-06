Shopify Shares Touch 52-Week High - What Do the Charts Say?

Shopify is on a strong momentum runup, touching a 52-week high on Wednesday. What do the charts say now?

Shopify SHOP on Wednesday reported a revenue rise, and the stock is on a strong momentum runup, touching a 52-week high $733 today.

The Ottawa company is improving its commerce platforms to help users better navigate issues related to the spreading of covid-19. Here is the full story as prepared by TheStreet.com.

Shopify closed Tuesday at $690, up 74% year to date and in bull-market territory having more than doubled from its March 18 low of $305.30.

On its daily chart the stock has been above a golden cross since February 2019, and the weekly chart shows rising momentum as shown in its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading.

Shopify is thus a strong momentum stock. My proprietary analytics do not show a risky level, which is a sign that higher highs are likely.

The Daily Chart for Shopify

Daily Chart for Shopify

Courtesy of Refinitiv XENITH

Shopify has been above a golden cross since Feb. 11, 2019, when the 50-day simple moving average rose above the 200-day simple moving average. Such a move indicates that higher prices would follow.

When a golden cross is in play, the trading strategy is to buy weakness to its 200-day SMA. This opportunity occurred between March 13 and April 6.

The stock could have been bought on weakness to its semiannual value level at $338.91 between March 16 and April 2.

The stock crossed above its quarterly pivot at $430.67 on April 13.

Its monthly value level for May is $496.84.

The Weekly Chart for Shopify

Wrrkly Chart for Shopify

Courtesy Refinitiv XENITH

The weekly chart for Shopify is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $555.04.

The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average, or reversion to the mean, at $183.45.

The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 74.45 this week from 65.59 on May 1.

Trading Strategy: Buy Shopify on weakness to its monthly, quarterly, and semiannual value levels at $496.84, $430.67, and $338.91, respectively.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

The closes on Dec. 31, 2019 were inputs to my proprietary analytics. Semiannual and annual levels remain on the charts. Each uses the last nine closes in these time horizons.

Second quarter 2020 levels were set established based upon the March 31 closes. The monthly level for May was based upon the close on April 30.

New weekly levels are calculated after the end of each week.

New quarterly levels occur at the end of each quarter. Semiannual levels are updated at mid-year. Annual levels are in play all year long.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in.

To capture share price volatility investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings:

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years.

The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading and I found that the slow reading worked the best.

The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold.

A reading above 90.00 is considered an “inflating parabolic bubble” formation that is typically followed by a decline of 10% to 20% over the next three to five months.

A reading below 10.00 is considered as being “too cheap to ignore” which typically is followed by gains of 10% to 20% over the next three to five months.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in any stocks mentioned and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.