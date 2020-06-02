Salesforce Shares Chart Course Higher - Here's the Trade

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report is part of an elite group of stocks in 2020 – it’s among the 29% of S&P 500 components that are up since the start of the year.

Salesforce is up 6.2% since the calendar flipped to January. That’s compared with a negative 11.98% price return for the average S&P 500 component year-to-date.

Last week, the San Francisco provider of customer-relations-management software gave investors their second earnings update of the year.

Excluding one-time charges, earnings per share were 70 cents, more or less in line with what analysts were expecting on average. While the numbers weren’t a blowout, they set the stage for more upside since earnings risk was out of the way.

A major part of Salesforce’s appeal right now is the fact that it’s working in 2020.

Simple as it seems, buying what’s working is a sound strategy during crisis-market environments.

A look back at prior crisis-investing environments over the past 3 1/2 decades shows stocks that have positive six-month relative strength saw a 78.4% chance of a positive one-month forward return.

That’s about a 50% higher future win rate than the average S&P 500 stock.

Couple that with a bullish technical setup, and the deck is stacked in this stock’s favor.

To figure out how to trade Salesforce as shares test breakout territory here, we’re turning to the chart for a technical look.

Salesforce has spent most of the last month forming a pretty clearly defined example of an ascending triangle pattern.

The ascending triangle is a bullish continuation pattern that signals the potential for more upside.

It’s formed by horizontal resistance up above the shares at $183, and uptrending support to the downside. A breakout through that $183 price ceiling clears the way to a test of all-time highs just above $195.

Relative strength, down at the bottom of the Salesforce chart, continues to be one of the most important indicators to track in this environment.

The uptrend in relative strength since late last year indicates that Salesforce continues to systematically outperform the rest of the market, even now.

In other words, this stock’s still working.

Risk management is important, however, especially right now. This stock’s most recent swing low to around $165 looks like a reasonable place to park a protective stop.

If $165 gets violated, then the bullish price setup is busted and you don’t want to own it anymore.

Meanwhile, Salesforce looks well-positioned for a retest of lifetime highs. If those get taken out, the shares could have considerable room to run in the months ahead.