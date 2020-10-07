Here’s How Netflix Stock Can Rally 21% to $650 - TheStreet
Netflix stock was assigned a $650 price target on Tuesday. Let's look at the charts to see how such a move could emerge.
Author:
Publish date:

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report stock is hot Wednesday, up more than 5.5% as the bulls take control and run the media-streaming major higher.

As Covid-19 cases remain elevated around the world and concern about the fall and winter seasons grows, Netflix shares are back on the move higher.

Netflix has been one of the top coronavirus plays in 2020, with the shares soaring 84% from their March lows. 

Surprisingly, that lags some of its other FAANG peers, like Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report and even Facebook  (FB) - Get Report.

Does that give the stock some room to the upside? If momentum continues, Netflix could easily start to play catch-up into year-end.

How far? Pivotal Research raised its price target on Netflix to $650 from $600, on account of a “virtuous cycle” of new subscribers and new content

That’s a confident call, given that Netflix hasn’t yet hit $600. It still has another 21% to go even after Tuesday's move. Let's look at the charts.

Trading Netflix Stock

Daily chart of Netflix stock.

Shares of Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix were enjoying a couple of strong weeks of trading, and they ramped into September. 

But the stock ultimately logged a lower high as the overall market last month came under notable pressure. 

It was disappointing to see NFLX shares top out and reverse lower, but on the plus side, range support held firmly near the $465 to $470 area. 

On the ensuing rally, the shares reclaimed the 20-day and 50-day moving averages before flagging in a sideways pattern.

Even the market’s dip on Tuesday didn’t break this pattern. Now we’re seeing a rotation out of this consolidation period. The shares are rotating over last week’s high at $529.55.

As long as the stock holds up above that level, the bulls are in control in the short term. From here, let’s see whether downtrend resistance (purple line) plays any sort of role. I’m aware of this level, but I'm not holding it as the most important mark on this chart.

Instead, if the bulls continue to push Netflix stock higher, I want to see whether it can clear last month’s high at $557.39 and the 261.8% extension at $559.12. 

Above opens the door to the all-time high near $575, then the three-times range extension around $598.

If Netflix clears $600, it puts Pivotal’s $650 target on the table, which is just below the 361.8% extension near $662.

On the downside, look for a rotation below last week’s high. That will put the 20-day and 50-day moving averages in play. 

If the selling pressure pushes Netflix below this area, then range support around $470 is back on the table. 

