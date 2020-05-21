Macy’s Stock Tries to Put in a Bottom After Loss Estimate

Macy's stock is trying to put in a bottom, and Thursday's action is constructive after management's latest update.

Macy’s (M) - Get Report stock fell as much as 3% on Thursday, but not long afterward the shares turned around.

A few weeks ago, Macy’s delayed its earnings release from this week to July 1. Now it’s providing another update.

At the midpoint of its guidance, the company expects to report operating losses of about $1 billion for the first quarter. That compares with the $203 million operating profit it reported in the year-earlier period.

On a brighter note, the company has begun to open its stores and that should continue at a fairly healthy clip over the next few days. Digital sales have also seen a “steady uptick,” according to management.

With the Macy’s update, along with a positive earnings reaction to TJX Cos. (TJX) - Get Report, the retail sector is catching a bit of a bid on the day. Let’s take a look at the Macy’s chart as the stock tries to bottom.

TJX is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells TJX? Learn more now.

Trading Macy’s Stock

Daily chart of Macy's stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

There are pros and cons when looking at a chart of Macy’s stock. On the plus side, the stock has not gone on to make new lows. The shares hammered out a bottom near $4.38 over a three-day period in late March and early April.

Beyond that, though, the $4.75 level has been acting as resilient support thus far for Macy’s.

The downside is the trend does not favor the bulls. The shares remain below Macy’s major moving averages, while downtrend resistance (blue line) continues to squeeze the stock price lower.

It doesn’t help that Macy’s stock has failed to even reclaim the 23.6% retracement, while $7.20 continues to act as stiff resistance.

For the bulls to even whiff these levels, they need to see the stock close above downtrend resistance and the 50-day moving average. Below those marks and Macy’s has no momentum — there’s no other way to put it.

For many traders, they will not be a buyer of the stock until it clears these marks. On the downside, a move below $4.75 puts $4.40 in play.