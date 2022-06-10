Skip to main content
Five Below, Scotts Miracle Grow Are Guiding Negative Sentiment, Analyst Warns
Five Below, Scotts Miracle Grow Are Guiding Negative Sentiment, Analyst Warns

Docusign Post-Earnings: at a Make-or-Break Chart Level

Bulls had been hoping that Docusign stock could rally on its results.

Docusign  (DOCU) - Get DocuSign Inc. Report shares are plunging on June 10, hurt by a worse-than-expected inflation report and particularly by the company's earnings.

The company reported disappointing results and its outlook didn’t do much to soften the blow. Management is looking at muted revenue growth for the rest of the year.

Further, the company cut its billings outlook to a range of $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion from a range of $2.71 billion to $2.73 previously.

Bulls had been hoping that Docusign stock could rally on its results, given the stock’s decline and the recent rebound in growth and tech stocks.

Perhaps if the market was trading better on the day, the losses would be more manageable. But today’s action in Docusign might have been ugly regardless of the market’s performance.

Trading Docusign Stock

Weekly chart of Docusign stock.

Weekly chart of Docusign stock.

On the weekly chart above, noteworthy is how pivotal the $65 area is for Docusign stock.

This level was major resistance in 2018 and 2019 and became support during the covid-19 selloff. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Despite the market getting wrecked in March 2020, this area held firm. That said, Docusign’s business soared during the pandemic.

In any regard, the stock now sits on this pivotal level. It needs to hold as support; otherwise, there are no meaningful support levels to lean on should it break.

A look at the daily chart shows a zoomed-in look at the situation.

Daily chart of Docusign stock.

Daily chart of Docusign stock.

Docusign stock narrowly undercut the May low at $64.84 before bouncing. If it can hold up above $64, then bulls might be able to muster up a bounce out of this one.

But they will likely need the broad market to work in their favor. If the Nasdaq and growth stocks continue lower, Docusign will find it tough to fight off that kind of pressure.

If the stock moves above today’s high near $70, perhaps we could see a further rally to the upside. Specifically, the bulls might get a rally back up to the 10-day and 21-day moving averages, currently near $80.

That’s a pretty big move and to get there Docusign stock will likely need a bounce in the overall market as well.

On the downside, below $64 to $65 and the stock has no technical support.

Image of a hawk flying with text overlay: "What Does Hawkish Mean?"
H

Hawkish vs. Dovish: Definitions, Examples & What They Mean for Investors

By TheStreet.com Staff
Stitch Fix Lead JS
INVESTING
SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock: Why It's a Bad Fit

By Daniel Kline
Stocks Buy Sell Lead JS
INVESTING
SPYQQQ

Will Inflation Report Send Stocks Down to New Lows? (Maybe Not)

By Bret Kenwell
U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXDOCU

Stock Market Today - 6/10: Dow Tumbles 800 Points As Inflation Roars Back to 1981 Levels: Treasury Yields Hint Recession Fears

By Martin Baccardax
Luna Terra UST Cryptocurrency Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Luna Crash: Co-Founder Accused of Cashing Out $80M Before Scandal

By Rob Lenihan
AMC theaters Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAMCDIS

Tech Master Musk Defends an Industry Under Threat From Technology

By Luc Olinga
Inflation Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPX

Inflation Roars Back To 1981 Levels on Record Gas Prices: Stocks Slump

By Martin Baccardax
Netflix Flop Lead JS
MARKETS
NFLXROKU

Netflix Stock Slides As Goldman Lowers Rating To 'Sell', Slashes Price Target

By Martin Baccardax