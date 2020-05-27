Royal Caribbean and Carnival - Charting the Stocks' Course

Cruise operators like Carnival and Royal Caribbean have come back to life. Here's how the charts are setting up now.

Cruise-ship operators, airlines and several other beaten -industries have come roaring back to life over the past few weeks.

Particularly catching many investors’ attention are Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report and Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Report, both of which have been surging.

Both are backing off their respective Wednesday highs but are up notably in the session. Carnival stock at last check was up 5.3% while Royal Caribbean was up 6.6%.

Can they continue higher or are they running out of steam? The industry has proven its resilience before and it's looking to again. Let’s look at the charts.

Trading Royal Caribbean Stock

Daily chart of Royal Caribbean stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Royal Caribbean stock is up more than 65% from its low on May 14. From the March low, the shares have nearly tripled. Believe it or not, though, there could still be room to the upside — plus, earnings are out of the way.

With Tuesday’s rally, RCL shares closed over the 23.6% retracement for the first time in about a month. When they did so in late April, though, they quickly pulled back.

For the bulls' part, they really want to see the 23.6% retracement and the $45 level — which was short-term resistance before this week’s breakout — hold on a pullback, should one come.

On the upside, I’m watching the $60-to-$63 area. There, Royal Caribbean stock finds the 38.2% retracement and the big gap-down from March.

Trading Carnival Stock

Daily chart of Carnival Cruise stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Similar to Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise stock had a very nice consolidation zone last week. The shares chopped sideways in a tight pattern for five days before breaking out on Tuesday.

With the move, the shares also vaulted over downtrend resistance (blue line). While Carnival stock got off to another strong start on Wednesday, it’s finding resistance at the 23.6% retracement.

That mark comes into play at $18.08. With a high of $18.16 on Wednesday, it’s clear the bulls didn’t have the momentum to take it up through this level.

But there’s quite a bit of cushion on the downside now. Bulls will want to see Carnival Cruise stock maintain above the 20-day moving average, as well as the backside of prior downtrend resistance.

On the upside, see if Carnival can reclaim the 23.6% retracement. Above opens up $20-plus.