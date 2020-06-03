If Canada Goose Shares Clear Resistance, They Could Leap 20%

Canada Goose stock is ripping higher on better-than-expected earnings - and now faces resistance. Here's what the charts say.

Canada Goose (GOOS) - Get Report shares are in rally mode, jumping more than 14% in Wednesday’s trading after the outdoor-apparel company reported earnings.

Like Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Canada Goose is in the spotlight, but the latter has certainly lagged the former in performance.

While Zoom Video has more than tripled this year, Canada Goose is down 32% — which includes Wednesday’s big rally.

The company beat both revenue and earnings estimates, as sales easily topped expectations.

Investors are hoping that as the country and the world begin to reopen, retailers will benefit from pent-up demand. This is a tough industry at the moment, but Canada Goose is making the right moves — at least, it is on the charts.

Let’s have a closer look.

Trading Canada Goose Stock

Daily chart of Canada Goose stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

The stock has undergone several important developments over the past week. It held uptrend support (purple line), bouncing from this area on Monday. Then, on Tuesday it reclaimed the 50-day moving average and 23.6% retracement.

Wednesday’s post-earnings action is sending Canada Goose stock over longtime downtrend resistance (blue line), as the shares gap up in a powerful move.

Now, though, the shares are running right into the 100-day moving average. Should GOOS stock clear this level, look for resistance around $26 to $26.30. The latter is the 38.2% retracement, while $26 has proved significant so far in 2020.

While the 100-day moving average is the immediate focus, the $26 area is more significant in my view.

In any regard, should Canada Goose stock fail to clear either the 100-day moving average or $26.30, then investors should be on the lookout for a pullback.

In that event, keep an eye on $21.50. Near this mark, Canada Goose has the backside of prior downtrend resistance, the 50-day moving average and the 23.6% retracement.

Should the shares clear $26.30, it puts on the table the 50% retracement or the 200-day moving average, whichever comes first.

A move to $30 would be more than 22% upside from current levels. Down big from its highs and not struggling in the same manner as many other retailers, Canada Goose has upside potential, provided it can clear current resistance.