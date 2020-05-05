How to Trade Beyond Meat Stock After Earnings Report

Beyond Meat stock is rallying ahead of the numbers. Here's how to trade Beyond Meat once its earnings are out.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares are sizzling a bit ahead of its earnings report after the bell.

The El Segundo, Calif., plant-based-meat producer won’t be the only stock on investors’ radar, though, with Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report, Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Report and Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report, among others, reporting earnings as well.

Beyond Meat shares were hammered amid the coronavirus selloff. Before the pandemic, the shares were bubbling below $130 resistance and looking for a breakout. The selloff cut the stock down by more than 60% from the February high.

With the shares now back to $100 ahead of the news, investors are left in a tricky spot. Will the shares rocket back up toward resistance or pull back a bit as they have now doubled from the lows?

Let’s examine the charts.

Trading Beyond Meat Stock

Earnings can be the catalyst that ignites the move higher - or they can destroy the setup.

If it weren’t for the pending earnings report, Beyond Meat stock would have a great-looking chart.

The shares rallied hard up to the declining 200-day moving average and 78.6% retracement for the 2020 range.

With the help of some downgrades along the way, Beyond shares pulled back to the 20-day moving average and 50% retracement, before bouncing on Monday. If it weren’t for earnings, the bulls would be looking for a continued move up to resistance.

With earnings in play, we must consider the possible move in both directions.

On the upside, I want to see whether Beyond Meat stock can clear $117. If it can, it puts it over multiple layers of resistance and puts a test of $130 resistance in play. Over that and $160 is a longer-term upside target.

Should Beyond Meat shares move lower on the report, I want to see whether they can close above recent support, which is the 20-day moving average and 50% retracement.

Below that puts the 50-day moving average and 38.2% retracement in play, along with uptrend support. If those levels fail, the $72.50 mark is on the table.