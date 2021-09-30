Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy the Dip? You May Be Surprised.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock is getting hammered on Thursday. But something on the chart stands out.

It’s a sloppy end-of-quarter day for the indexes generally, but Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report is getting hit hard.

The stock has rallied from the session lows, but it's still down 25% after the iconic home-goods retailer reported disappointing earnings.

The Union, N.J., company missed on earnings and revenue estimates. Earnings of 4 cents a share came up short of analysts’ consensus expectation of earnings of 52 cents a share.

Worse, the company’s guidance fell short of expectations.

While management says it’s still on track with its multiyear transformation, supply- chain issues and Covid-19 cases in key markets have hurt its business.

As one Real Money contributor said, the fundamentals are definitely improving, but the chart is broken.

With a huge short interest and potential key support looming on the chart, though, the risk/reward balance doesn’t seem awful. Let’s look.

Trading Bed Bath & Beyond

Daily chart of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Obviously, the risk with Bed Bath & Beyond stock is that it keeps going down. That’s the risk with bottom-fishing any stock.

The way we counter that risk is with a tight stop-loss.

At this morning’s low, the stock nearly filled its gap from September 2020 at $15.38. Man, would that have been a juicy long setup or what?

Instead the stock bottomed at $15.70 and has rallied from that low pretty well so far.

I like this dip-buy for a trade. If the stock reclaims the 200-week moving average at $17.36 and closes above this measure, then it really has potential to squeeze back up.

The $18 level was key in fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021. Above $18 opens the door to $20, then the gap-fill at $22.14.

Also obviously: The company is pushing through a difficult operating environment and it’s discouraging that it did so poorly in what is normally one of its best quarters.

But it still has one of its best quarters coming up — not this quarter, but the next — and the stock carries a high short interest. Those bets that the stock will drop could reverse in a hurry if the stock were to surge.

Below $15 and this trade falls apart. But back above the 200-week moving average and bulls may have some momentum.