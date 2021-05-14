TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Can AMC Regain Its Prior Highs? The Charts Give a Hint.

AMC Entertainment has been all over the big screen this week with a powerful multiday rally. Can it maintain its momentum?
Author:
Publish date:

Like GameStop  (GME) - Get Report, AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report just never seems to fade from relevance these days.

The shares are up about 4% so far on Friday but were much higher -- 12% -- earlier in the day. That follows Thursday’s action where the stock jumped more than 23%.

The move comes on news that AMC will raise more capital, putting almost $500 million in its coffers.

Investors aren't worried about debt or dilution at this point. They want reassurance that AMC will be in a good position going into what they hope is a strong rebound from COVID-19.

With additional capital raised, that assurance is being granted. Keep in mind, the company raised capital earlier in the year, too.

The question now becomes: How much upside could be in the stock price? Let’s look at the chart.

Trading AMC Stock

Daily chart of AMC stock.

Daily chart of AMC stock.

Earlier this week, AMC struggled to give us a weekly-up rotation over last week’s high, as well as clear the 50-day moving average.

After a couple of tries, it finally ignited through this area on Thursday. As previously mentioned, the shares closed more than 23% higher that day, although the stock was up as much as 38% at the day’s high.

Either way, it’s clear that the momentum has been with the bulls lately. The stock is working on its sixth consecutive daily gain and sits just below a key area on the chart.

That level is $14.59, which is the 61.8% retracement of the explosive rally we saw earlier this year.

Before we dissect that level, though, let’s focus on a few others. With AMC’s powerful rally on Thursday, the shares not only went weekly-up, but they also went monthly-up by rotating over the April high at $12.22. The stock also cleared downtrend resistance.

The latter has been pretty stout resistance over the past few months.

To clear these levels so impressively makes them key going forward. Specifically, I want to see AMC stock stay above the April high. Moving forward, that’s the goal.

On the upside, the $14.50 to $14.60 zone looms large. Above it not only puts AMC over the 61.8% retracement, but also over the March high and prior resistance. That could open up $17 and potentially higher. 

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Extend Gains; Dow Up 350 Points or 1%, Nasdaq Up 2%

DoorDash Considers Direct Listing Instead of Traditional IPO - Report
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Dillard's, Plug Power, DoorDash

Jeremy Siegel Lead
INVESTING

Siegel Says Inflation May Hit 20% - but Still Sees Stocks Rising

Managers in Hong Kong and China using various ways to communicate, including video conferencing software Zoom, WeChat, Skype for Business and WhatsApp. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Zoom Video Rebounds from Recent Drop, Mizuho Bullish

Activist Says Dillard's Real Estate Is More Valuable Than The Business
INVESTING

Dillard's Surges on First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Walmart Beats Revenue Estimates, E-Commerce Boosted Results
INVESTING

Walmart, Target Higher; Analysts Like Earnings Prospects

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil Shares Jump After ISS Backs Activists in Board Seat Battle

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gains as Citigroup Resumes Coverage With 'Buy' Rating