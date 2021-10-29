Amazon Stock Holds Key Level After Weak Earnings Report. Now What?

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report are down just 2.7% on Friday after the tech and online-retail giant reported earnings.

On the one hand, the stock is failing to rally ahead of what is always a strong fourth quarter for the business.

On the flip side, Amazon stock is well off the lows when the shares were down 5%. Earnings weren’t all that great, either.

Amazon delivered a rare top- and bottom-line miss, while guidance was below expectations.

The company drew mixed reactions from analysts on the news as well.

Interestingly, Amazon and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report are down about the same amount on Friday after Apple also reported earnings. The dip in Apple allowed Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report to take the top spot when it comes to market cap.

Trading Amazon Stock

Daily chart of Amazon stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Like Apple, Amazon has some headaches, but it’s worth asking if we should buy the dip.

In Apple’s case, the stock is holding two key moving averages that make it interesting. For Amazon, it’s actually much simpler: Can it hold the 50-week moving average?

Above the 50-week and the bulls can maintain minor control. But we need to see some rotational proof that they can maintain that control going forward.

Pushing back above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages is a good start, but even better would be the stock clearing downtrend resistance and the $3,460 area.

Back above $3,460 opens the door to the $3,500 to $3,550 area.

For Amazon stock to report disappointing results and disappointing guidance but not really sell off is actually quite impressive. That combined with holding the 50-week moving average has bulls in a decent position.

On the flip side, a move below the post-earnings low at roughly $3,273 opens the door down to the $3,175 level. Below that and $3,000 or lower could be in play, but that will likely need to come alongside a decline in the broader market.

While some bears are likely bemoaning the weak selling pressure after a lackluster report, consider that this stock has been consolidating since summer 2020.