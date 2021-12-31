How to Stick to Your Financial New Year's Resolutions

New Year's resolutions are notoriously hard to keep. Many of us say that starting January 1, this will be the year we lose weight, finish that novel, take up yoga, and/or get our finances in order.

But "of the 41% of Americans who make New Year's resolutions, by the end of the year only 9% feel they are successful in keeping them," according to a 2016 study,

The financial website WalletHub has released a new survey that finds that 59% of Americans think New Year's resolutions will be harder to keep in 2022 than 2021, partly due to inflation and rising costs, as the survey found that 81% of Americans think inflation should be addressed next year.

Among the resolutions it recommends people think about include sticking to a budget, finding a better job, and staying on top of their credit. Easier said than done, right?

Set Realistic Financial Goals

If you're serious about getting into better financial shape, or at least tightening up a little bit, then Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst, said that "the first step you need to take to stick to your financial resolutions is making sure you set a goal that you can actually achieve. Financial goals, in particular, can be tricky to reach, because there is always an emotional component involved."

She advises that "to ensure you'll stick to your resolutions, you should clearly identify your objectives and aim for incremental improvements. Another important step is acknowledging any progress that you make. This should motivate you to keep going."

Get a Better Credit Card

One way to save money, she says, is to find a credit card that maximizes rewards and minimizes interest, which will help you put money away in the long term.

"Getting a rewards credit card that fits your needs can end up saving you hundreds of dollars each year," she said. "All you need to do is find a credit card that offers rewards that match your spending habits and make sure you always pay your bill in full and on time.

"Not carrying a balance will ensure you don't pay interest, and you'll also be able to reap all the rewards of the credit card, whether they are points, miles, or cash back," she added.

Consider Refinancing Your Mortgage

If you own a home, one way to build your savings is to apply to refinance your mortgage. Though interest rates have recently started to creep back up a bit, they're still lower than they have been in years, so there's still time to lock in a lower rate.

"Mortgage rates reached historic lows in recent months, and even if they are beginning to rise, a mortgage refinance would still be a great way to save money," she said. "And considering that the top financial resolution for nearly a third of Americans is to save more, refinancing their mortgage could be one way to achieve it."

Cook More, Eat Out Less

The restaurant industry had its best month ever in November, and while the omicron variant might have an impact on the industry, it's clear that people missed going out to dinner. But when everyone was stuck inside and had to cook their own food, they quickly realized what economists have been saying forever: cooking at home will save you money. (It's also healthier for you as well.) So enjoy your life, but Gonzales suggests trying to strike a balance next year.

"Staying and cooking at home will always be the cheaper option, and right now it's also the safer option in terms of protecting yourself from COVID," Gonzalez said. "Plus, while going out to eat may be the easier option, people should consider the fact that restaurant prices rose 5.4% between July 2020 and July 2021, while grocery prices only rose 3.5% between 2019 and 2020."

Life Goes On, Even During A Pandemic

One interesting tidbit from WalletHub's survey is that people only 36% of Americans say their 2022 resolutions will be influenced by COVID-19, which might seem like a small number, considering that the pandemic doesn't seem likely to end anytime soon. But Gonzalez says that it's proof that people have adapted, for better and for worse.

"COVID is definitely still here and impacting our lives, though to a smaller extent. The fact that only 36% of Americans say that their resolutions will be influenced by the pandemic only goes to show that we are learning to live with it," she explained.