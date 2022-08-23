How To Sell Your Old Clothes & Earn Money For New Ones

Cleaning out your closet doesn't have to harm the environment -- and if you're smart, it can help your wallet, too.

Getting rid of old clothes to make room for new ones is such a refreshing feeling -- but with talk of a recession and prices on the rise, many are considering ways to where to sell clothing to make a bit of extra money.

There are a few ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle the items in your closet. Selling your gently-used items can help someone on a tighter budget turn a fashionable look, but that also takes time and effort you might not have. And what do you do with you more well-loved items that aren't fit for wear anymore? New clothes aren't getting any cheaper; wouldn't it be nice if your old clothes could find new life in a way that puts coin in your (new) pockets?

It's estimated that less that 13% of clothing gets recycled, and it's mostly repurposed as different building or cleaning materials. Another 1% of clothing gets recycled into new clothes, decreasing the amount of resources it takes to make new clothes. So where does the other 85% go? Right into landfills. Whether they're thrown away directly or transported across the world only to be dumped in foreign landfills, our old outfits more often are left to ultimately be buried in piles of trash. And all that trash contributes to the emissions of harmful methane gas.

Effectively recycling textiles is no simple task -- many clothes these days are made with plastics, which don't biodegrade. Out there in a sea of online and in-person retailers, there are so many companies that will be forced to look at their impact on the environment. Fortunately, some businesses are doing their best to reduce the negative impact clothing has on the world.

Buy These Products, Recycle Them Back

For a lot of companies, the easiest way to recycle clothing is to first make clothing that can be recycled and then creating a system that allows customers to return for store credit. This method of cyclical fashion aims at reducing waste by repurposing or repairing old clothing.

There are several companies with these types of trading programs you may not be aware of, such as:

Donate Your Old Clothes To These Companies & Get a Discount

Some companies have formed partnerships with resale and recycling businesses to get your old clothes to the right places. These companies usually act as a middle-man, giving you an in-store location where you can drop off your old clothes or shoes in exchange for discounts or credit.