December 9, 2021
What to Know About Ethereum's Newest Upgrade
What to Know About Ethereum's Newest Upgrade
How to Play A Down Day

Big market drops aren't necessarily a bad thing, according to Real Money's Paul Price.
It’s never fun to see your portfolio take a dive. While the post-Thanksgiving dip is behind us and the market has since rallied, it’s also an important chance to take a look at how we handle those situations. 

Here’s the thing about a down market: It isn’t necessarily bad news. When the market takes a big dip it often just means that savvy investors can seize opportunities.

“There is one thing you can reliably count on when almost 100% of shares are down big on macro news stories," Real Money's Paul Price wrote recently. "In most cases the true values of those companies had not changed from the previous trading day."

He continued, pointing out that "That post-Thanksgiving session was a virtual replay of what took place on Dec. 24, 2018. I've labeled that day as the ‘Christmas Eve Capitulation.’ Stocks had been heading methodically lower as Fed Chair Powell raised interest rates."

In that case, "There was no new news overnight yet the same ‘bear raid’ came along knowing that most pros and public traders would be absent for that abbreviated session. Margin calls were generated and people panicked, just as they did last Friday.”

As they say, "when the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. Well, when you trade stocks for a living, the tool you have is a 'Sell' button. So there’s a pretty strong urge to treat anything that scares you as a reason to sell stocks and bail on the market… whether or not that news actually means anything about your underlying assets. So investors sell their stocks. This causes other investors to sell their stocks just because the market has lost value, not because anything has changed about a given company’s business model or revenue stream."

Never fear, "This has happened before and it will happen again. Your big takeaway? Big sudden market drops don’t necessarily indicate that the underlying stocks have lost value. Wait it out or, if anything, take the chance to buy some bargain assets while they’re on sale," Price added.

