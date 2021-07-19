TheStreet home
How the Pandemic Remote-Work Experiment Could Benefit Women In Finance
The pandemic forced companies everywhere to begin experimenting with how and where employees worked. 

TheStreet spoke to Suni Harford, President, UBS Asset Management, regarding women in finance and how to encourage more women in the financial workplace.

"The ability to have remote access, to give people a chance to work from home and around their personal schedules a little more flexibly could really change the makeup of our offices," says Suni Harford, President of UBS Asset Management. "And I really do hope that that's true."

Harford also discussed ESG investing, what she called the "next big investment trend', investment strategies for 'shifting markets', and why she believes the economy is set to surge

