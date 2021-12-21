How Alto Ingredients May Ride Surging Alcohol Prices Higher

James 'Rev Shark' Deporre sees an opportunity in alcohol maker that has already benefitted from a surge in demand thanks to Covid.

How can a company reinvent itself during a two-year-long global pandemic?

Ask one specialty grade alcohol company which is undergoing a turnaround in the small-caps sector.

“One small-cap stock idea I like in this mess of a market is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) ,” said TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” recently in Real Money.

"Only several years ago, Alto was on the verge of bankruptcy due to a poor market for its fuel-grade ethanol," Deporre wrote.

“The company was saved in 2020, however, when it was able to shift its production to medical-grade alcohol that was used in sanitizers and disinfectants in high demand due to Covid-19,” Deporre wrote. “The company has continued to shift its focus to specialty alcohols, and due to a very favorable sales environment and liquidation of some facilities during the pandemic, it’s now debt-free and on the verge of producing substantial income.”

What’s particularly interesting for Alto at this point is that there was a giant surge in fuel ethanol prices. “An unprofitable product suddenly became very profitable and to such a degree that Alto reopened a fuel ethanol plant in November,” Rev Shark said.

Alto is expected to earn 21 cents a share in the current quarter, but due to favorable ethanol prices, it could be substantially ahead of the number.

Deporre noted that “there is only one analyst, from H.C. Wainwright, who currently has coverage of ALTO. His price target is $16, and he is expecting earnings to grow 135% in 2022 to $0.80. I believe there is a good chance that number may be low.”

At the time of publication, Rev Shark was long ALTO.