How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.

Holmes faces a fine of up to $250,000 plus restitution for each count, according to CNN. She was acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who paid for tests from Theranos, as well as a related conspiracy charge.

The jury was unable to reach a decision on three other counts of wire fraud, though the prosecutor may choose to pursue a retrial, according to Rolling Stone. Holmes is currently awaiting sentencing, as each guilty count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, though it is expected that she might be able to serve them concurrently.

How Did Elizabeth Holmes Make Her Money?

After dropping out of Stanford University in 2003, Holmes founded Theranos, then called Real-Time Cures, at the age of 19. The idea that Holmes pitched to the world was that she had devised a rapid blood test that only required a small drop of blood, which in theory could have revolutionized the health care industry. It was later proven the device did not work as she had claimed.

Before Holmes and Theranos were exposed by a 2015 Wall Street Journal piece that found that the device was used for only a small number of its tests and that employees doubted their accuracy, the company had raised more than $400 million in funding. At its height it was valued at more than $9 billion, making Holmes a billionaire because of her shares in the company.

How Elizabeth Holmes Lost Her Money

In 2015, Forbes estimated her net worth at $4.5 billion, making her the 121st richest person alive. Forbes then later revised her net worth to zero once the accusations the she had committed fraud came to light.

In 2016, the ​U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that one of the company's facilities presents "jeopardy to patient health and safety." Walgreens (WBA) - Get Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Report would eventually end its relationship with Theranos.

In 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Theranos, Holmes and Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Balwani with securities fraud. Holmes would later lose control of the company, which dissolved in September 2018.

Boom-to-Bust Case Inspires Retrospective Portrayals

The case of Elizabeth Holmes has attracted widespread public interest over the past few years, including the book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup Hardcover” by author John Carreyrou and the HBO documentary series “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley” as well as a number of podcasts. She is set to be portrayed by Amanda Seyfried in the upcoming Hulu miniseries “The Dropout” and by Jennifer Lawrence in a film for Apple TV+ (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report directed by “The Big Short” director Adam McKay.

Holmes' case fascinated the public for its rather unusual circumstances. It is still rare in the first place for a young woman to become a CEO in Silicon Valley, which for a moment made her an aspirational figure during the Lean In/Girlboss era, and her affected deep voice later became an irresistible target for social media parody.

But on a deeper level, Holmes’ case stands as a symbol for a growing public distrust of Silicon Valley’s fake-it-til-you-make-it-ethos and a sense that investors are too quick to throw money at so-called unicorn companies without doing their due diligence first. The HBO documentary makes it quite clear that this was not the case when it came to Theranos, and that if investors had actually stayed in the room when the devices were supposedly testing the blood rather than taking Holmes word for it, thus allowing the blood to be taken to a more traditional lab for the actual work, perhaps this mess could have all been avoided.

Time will tell if anyone will learn anything from the Theranos scandal, but at the moment, experts are dubious. Venture capitalists still have money to spend, and the widespread fear of being late to the party can often override concerns such as whether the thing the company is supposed to make even works, as noted by Bloomberg.

“The guilty verdict suggests founders should beware of their optimism slipping into dishonest exaggeration. But in a red-hot startup investing market, no one’s willing to slow down.”