How is Amazon Offering Support and Resources to Ukraine Refugees?

Amazon opens its Welcome Door program to provide resources and support for people fleeing the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine citizens fleeing the horrors of Russia's unprovoked invasion of their country are in need of food, clothing, shelter and a source of income once they have relocated to another nation.

While many Ukrainian refugees may wish to remain in Europe to be closer to their homes, President Biden on Thursday announced that the United States will welcome 100,000 Ukrainians who wish to relocate in the U.S., with a focus on reuniting families, according to remarks by Biden at a press conference.

Amazon Helps Ukraine Refugees

With the arrival of thousands of Ukrainian refugees expected, U.S. businesses are beginning to commit to providing support and resources for these people in need.

Giant tech company Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on Thursday stepped up with its pledge to provide for the immediate needs and longer-term support for people fleeing Ukraine.

Amazon's first big initiative is the launch of its Welcome Door program to offer refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees additional resources and support, including reimbursement for Employment Authorization Document fees, which begins next month. The program will be expanded globally by the end of the year.

“At Amazon, we have a variety of jobs and welcome all kinds of people, and we’re proud to offer enhanced support for refugees around the world,” Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s vice president of People eXperience and Tech for Operations, said in a statement. “Being displaced from your homeland and having to start again somewhere new is challenging and emotional. It is an honor and a privilege to help to make that transition easier and help people start again.

"Across our entire business and at all levels, we’re working with refugees to secure jobs and get the support they need,” Agboka said.

Under the Welcome Door program, Amazon's refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees will gain access to new resources including:

• Reimbursement of Employment Authorization Document fees that cost about $500 every other year.

• A new Citizen Assistance Portal that will fully support U.S. citizenship applications for all eligible employees.

• Ongoing communications that highlight policy changes that may impact an employee's immigration status.

• Free legal resources to help navigate immigration-related questions and the ability to connect with immigration experts.

• Access to skills training benefits including free college tuition and English-as-a-Second-Language proficiency through Amazon's Career Choice program.

• A customized mentorship.

Amazon Joins 200 Companies in Tent Partnership

Amazon is also among over 200 major companies supporting the employment of Ukrainian refugees through Tent Partnership for Refugees.

“We’re very proud of Amazon’s commitment to better support its refugee employees, joining other companies in the Tent Partnership that are going above and beyond to give refugees the help they need to integrate into their new communities,” Veronica Rossini, acting executive director at the Tent Partnership for Refugees, said in a statement. “With millions of people fleeing war and conflict in countries like Afghanistan and Ukraine, a good job is one of the most impactful ways for refugees to build a new life.

"I hope the Welcome Door program inspires many more businesses to ensure these incredibly talented, resourceful, and dedicated people have the tools and support they need to thrive in their careers,” Rossini said.

To help upskill the American workforce, Amazon earlier announced a commitment to fully fund college tuition, books, and fees, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, college preparatory courses, and English-as-a-Second-Language proficiency certifications, for its front-line hourly employees though the Career Choice program. Employees who have been with Amazon for as little as 90 days are now eligible to begin this program and can participate for an unlimited time as long as they remain Amazon employees.