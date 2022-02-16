Skip to main content
How DeFi  Is Reshaping Finance - Crypto Category Explained
How DeFi  Is Reshaping Finance - Crypto Category Explained

How Amazon Bucked The Trend

Here's what stood out to the Action Alerts Plus Team in the online giant’s latest results.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Technology stocks have lost a famous amount of value in recent weeks. This sector has led the market for most of the 21st century. The FAANG stocks alone, five of the biggest names in tech, account for literally a fifth of the entire stock market capitalization.

The team at Action Alerts Plus wrote recently that Amazon’s latest results sparked gains “in response to several items contained in the company's December quarter earnings report and outlook, including better than expected profits for the quarter and revenue for its Amazon Web Services business, rising 39.5% year over year to $17.78 billion." 

In addition "Revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% year over year, led by revenue gains in North America e-commerce and AWS, which rose 39.5% year over year alleviating any concerns that Amazon might be losing share in cloud. Adding credence to that, the margin improvement posted at AWS clocked in at 29.8% for the December quarter vs. 28% in the year ago quarter.”

That’s not to say AAP saw nothing to worry about. Some operating losses with Amazon’s   (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report North American sector are worth paying attention to, and year-over-year revenue globally stayed relatively flat. However, for a company as dominating as Amazon, flat revenue can often be read as “it isn’t broke, so doesn’t need fixing.”

TheStreet Recommends

And, AAP adderd, “[w]hile we could squawk about that performance, Amazon was very clear about the impact to be had from supply chain shortages, Covid and other costs when it reported its September quarter. Yet, despite those factors the company generated $3.5 billion in operating income, significant positive cash flow and positive EPS even after adjusting for the $11.8 billion gain associated with its stake in Rivian  (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.”

Online retail has thrived during the pandemic, and Amazon was particularly well poised to own that market. To a significant degree the company has supplemented or replaced businesses that didn’t make it through the lockdowns intact. All of which is on top of the fact that Amazon’s business model is diversified across its cloud computing and AWS branches.

“We like that point of differentiation as it allows Amazon to not only grow and deliver during tougher periods, but it also allows the company to invest for future growth… Amazon shares are one to own for the long-term, and we aim to do just that.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Rising interest rates, inflation and market volatility are on the horizon. You don’t want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity to unlock Action Alerts PLUS at our lowest price of the year.

Dr. Strange Disney Lead
INVESTING
DISMCD

Forget Facebook, Walt Disney Will Rule the Metaverse

Image of a house with the text overlay: Mortgage-Backed Securities: Definition, Examples, and Lessons Learned
M

Mortgage-Backed Securities: Definition, Examples & Lessons Learned

Papa John's Hemp Sticks
INVESTING
PZZASHAKDPZ

Papa John's Pizza Adds a Surprising New Menu Item

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING
BCHG

Eight Congress Members Traded Crypto in Last Year

Dan Loeb May Be Targeting United Technologies
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Dump: Hedgefunder Loeb Sells 52% of His Stock

Darkened photo of an old building with text overlay that reads "What Is the S&P 500?"
S

What Is the S&P 500? Definition, Top Companies & FAQ

Apple $5 Trillion Lead
INVESTING
AAPLMSFTAMZN

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft or Tesla: Which Will Reach $5 Trillion First?

Walmart Steps Up Its Attack on Amazon With a New Online Discount Program
INVESTING
WMTMVRSGOOGL

Walmart Wants to Take Ad Dollars from Amazon, Facebook, Google