Houston Area Man Could Be First U.S. Omicron Casualty

The unvaccinated man was in his 50s and had unspecified 'underlying heath conditions," according to Harris County Public Health.

A Houston-area man in his 50s could possibly be the first recorded fatality associated with the omicron variant of Covid-19 in the U.S.

The man was between the ages of 50 and 60 years old and was unvaccinated. He was also at higher risk of severe complications from Covid due to unspecified "underlying health conditions," according to Harris County Public Health.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family, and we extend our deepest sympathies,” said Barbie Robinson, HCPH executive director. “This is a reminder of the severity of COVID-19 and its variants. We urge all residents who qualify to get vaccinated and get their booster shot if they have not already.”

The variant has been viewed in 89 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. In England, 14 people have died after testing positive for the omicron variant.

On Tuesday, the White House announced plans to mobilize an additional 1,000 troops to deploy to hospitals burdened by Covid-19.

The White House also announced that six emergency response teams, with more than 100 clinical personnel and paramedics, are deploying to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont to help with a winter surge of Covid.

On Monday, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report said its mRNA-1273 vaccine can offer a 'first line of defense' against the rapidly-accelerating variant. The drugmaker also said it will continue to develop an omicron-specific vaccine, with clinical trials expected in early 2022.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant is concerning to all," said CEO Stéphane Bancel. "However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”