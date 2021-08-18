Housing Starts Tumble in July as Building Costs, Home Prices Weigh on Sentiment

The U.S. housing market may have hit a wall in July, Commerce Department data indicated Wednesday, as housing starts tumbled to a four-month low despite softer lumber prices improving employment prospects.

July housing starts fell 7% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 1.534 million units, well shy of the Street consensus forecast of 1.6 million and June's pace of 1.65 million. Multi-family starts plunged 13.1%, the data indicated, while single-family home starts were down 4.5% to an annualized rate of 1.111 million.

Permits for new construction were up 2.5%, however, to an annualized rate of 1.635 million as lumber prices fell to the lowest levels since July of last year and supply-chain disruptions eased.

Curiously, the permits improvement contrasted sharply with data from the National Association of Home Builders, which noted Tuesday that homebuilder sentiment fell to a 13-month low as buyers faced "sticker shock" linked to higher constructions costs.

"The story here is straightforward, in our view; the demand curve for single-family homes has moved back to where it stood before COVID, because the initial impulse to flee cities for the burbs has faded," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics of the NAHB reading. "This process appears to have just about run its course, with mortgage applications steady in recent months, but the NAHB survey - along with the market and media narrative about the housing market - still needs to catch up."

U.S. equity futures were little-changed following the data release, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 70 point opening bell decline and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for a xxx bump to the downside.