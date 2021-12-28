Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Why This Portfolio Manager Is Feeling Optimistic At the End of the Year
Housing Prices Begin To Cool, Falling For The Third Month In October

That represents a decrease from 19.1% in September, and it’s the third straight monthly deceleration.
Housing prices continue to soar, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price 20-city Index jumping 18.4% in the 12 months through October.

Still, that represents a decrease from 19.1% in September, and it’s the third straight monthly deceleration.

Phoenix, Tampa, and Miami reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. The increases were 32.3% for Phoenix, 28.1% for Tampa and 25.7% for Miami. They were followed by Las Vegas, Dallas and San Diego

“We continue to see very strong growth at the city level. All 20 cities saw price increases in the year ended October 2021,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI.

“October’s increase ranked in the top quintile of historical experience for 19 cities, and in the top decile for 17 of them. As was the case last month, however, in 14 of 20 cities, prices decelerated – i.e., increased by less in October than they had done in September.”

Prices rose the most in the South and Southeast — 24.4% for both — but every region posted double-digit gains.

“We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a change in locational preferences, as households react to the COVID pandemic,” Lazzara said.

“More data will be required to understand whether this demand surge represents an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred over the next several years, or reflects a more permanent secular change.”

EconomyHousing Market
