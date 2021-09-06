Housing, Housing and, oh Right… Housing!

Recent data from the Census Bureau promises good things for homeowners, and ongoing woes for both would-be buyers and renters alike.

But the report ultimately represents a mixed bag of indications, given the ongoing challenges of the delta variant, according to Jim Cramer and the Action Alerts Plus team:

"The U.S. Census Bureau reported that housing starts fell 7.0%, month over month, in July, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million. That figure was down from June's revised rate of 1.65 million and missed expectations for a 1.6-million-unit rate of starts. With July's reading, housing starts are up 2.5% from the same time last year."

Cramer and team note that this is particularly important news because the U.S. housing market has run extremely hot in recent years. During the coronavirus the price of a new home exploded, increasing by 20 percent or more in many markets over the course of a single year due to a combination of several factors. Among other issues, many young renters were cash-flush thanks to suspended student loan payments and stimulus payments. At the same time many urban residents surged out of the cities to seek more room for remote work and less exposure to the coronavirus.

This also reflects the continuation and acceleration of a long term trend, which is why most analysts have emphasized that it reflects an enduring need for more supply rather than short-term turbulence. Housing prices have increased steadily and strongly over the past decade across almost all U.S. markets, to the point where many homes in 2021 have doubled their value since 2011. As purchase prices trap many would-be homeowners into the rental market, this in turn increases rents (due to both more and generally wealthier renters).

"All in all, a mixed reading that speaks to the slowdown in momentum for the housing market as the world contends with the uncertainty caused by the Delta variant," Cramer and team concluded.