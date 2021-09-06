September 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Joe Biden Discussing Cybersecurity Issues With Leaders From Tech, Education And Business
Publish date:

Housing, Housing and, oh Right… Housing!

Fall in housing starts shows slowing in red-hot real estate markets, but buyers face steep challenges.
Author:

Recent data from the Census Bureau promises good things for homeowners, and ongoing woes for both would-be buyers and renters alike. 

But the report ultimately represents a mixed bag of indications, given the ongoing challenges of the delta variant, according to Jim Cramer and the  Action Alerts Plus team:

"The U.S. Census Bureau reported that housing starts fell 7.0%, month over month, in July, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million. That figure was down from June's revised rate of 1.65 million and missed expectations for a 1.6-million-unit rate of starts. With July's reading, housing starts are up 2.5% from the same time last year."

Cramer and team note that this is particularly important news because the U.S. housing market has run extremely hot in recent years. During the coronavirus the price of a new home exploded, increasing by 20 percent or more in many markets over the course of a single year due to a combination of several factors. Among other issues, many young renters were cash-flush thanks to suspended student loan payments and stimulus payments. At the same time many urban residents surged out of the cities to seek more room for remote work and less exposure to the coronavirus.

TheStreet Recommends

This also reflects the continuation and acceleration of a long term trend, which is why most analysts have emphasized that it reflects an enduring need for more supply rather than short-term turbulence. Housing prices have increased steadily and strongly over the past decade across almost all U.S. markets, to the point where many homes in 2021 have doubled their value since 2011. As purchase prices trap many would-be homeowners into the rental market, this in turn increases rents (due to both more and generally wealthier renters).

"All in all, a mixed reading that speaks to the slowdown in momentum for the housing market as the world contends with the uncertainty caused by the Delta variant," Cramer and team concluded.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, said any inflationary pressure from the large capital infusions to the US economy would be transitory and that the Fed did not expect to raise interest rates until 2023. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Deporre on a 'Very Good' Market Environment

Cato Is a Buy
INVESTING

This Fashion Stock May Be Ready to Pop

AbbVie Lead
INVESTING

AbbVie Could Be a Good Defensive Play

1 bakersfield calif sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Much Money Each State Can Save by Switching to Clean Energy

210826NatGas_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Natural Gas Options Point to Challenging Winter

Feds Now Investigating Boeing's 787 Dreamliner as well as 737 MAX: Report
INVESTING

New Boeing 787 Dreamliners Not Arriving Until Late October

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Ends COVID-19 Leave Pay for Unvaccinated Staff

Long Lyft, Short Uber' Says This IPO Expert
INVESTING

Lyft, Uber Will Pay Driver Legal Fees Against Texas Abortion Law