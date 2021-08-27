House Jan. 6 Committee Seeks Records from Facebook, Twitter

The committee is demanding records 'related to the spread of misinformation' about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol demanded on Friday records related to the attack from 15 social media companies, including Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Reddit and Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google and YouTube.

The House select committee said in a statement that Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote to the companies seeking information "including records related to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election or prevent the certification of the results, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election."

Thompson set a two-week deadline for the companies to produce records.

Facebook said "we have received the request and look forward to continuing to work with the committee."

Google said it also received the letter "and are committed to working with Congress on this."

"We’re committed to protecting our platforms from abuse, including by rigorously enforcing our policies for content related to the events of January 6," Google said in a statement.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letters to the social media companies seek a range of records, including data, reports, analyses, and communications stretching back to the spring of 2020.

“The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is examining the facts, circumstances, and causes of the attack and relating to the peaceful transfer of power, in order to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations," Thompson said.

The majority-Democratic panel was formed after Senate Republicans voted down a bill to form an equally bipartisan, “9/11-style” commission on the insurrection.

Other media companies listed by the committee include 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Snapchat and Tik-Tok.

The move follows an earlier demand for records related to Trump's close allies.

The violent attack was conducted by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were seeking to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes that would formalize Joe Biden's victory.

Five people died during or shortly after the attack, including a Capitol police officer and one of the rioters, who was shot by police. Four officers responding to the riot later committed suicide.

Trump was impeached for a second time following the attack and acquitted. He is suing Twitter, Facebook and Google seeking to be allowed back on the platforms.

Twitter permanently banned Trump in January and Facebook in June suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts for two years.

Facebook and Alphabet are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.