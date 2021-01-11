House Introduces Article of Impeachment Against Trump

The House charges President Donald Trump with 'incitement of insurrection' following last week's deadly invasion of the Capitol Building.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" following last week's deadly invasion of the Capitol Building.

"Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors," the document stated.

Last Wednesday, while electoral votes were being counted, a mob of Trump supporters, encouraged by the president, forced their way into the iconic building, resulting in the deaths of a Capitol Police officer and four others.

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the Article of Impeachment said. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government."

Republicans blocked a resolution calling upon Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip Trump of power, meaning that the House would have to call a full vote on the measure on Tuesday.

The resolution introduced in the House said "Congress experienced a massive violent invasion of the United States Capitol and its complex by a dangerous insurrectionary mob."

Rioters, some of whom were carrying Confederate flags, were recorded chanting "Hang Mike Pence," the resolution said, and "Where's Nancy," referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Donald Trump has demonstrated repeatedly, continuously, and spectacularly his absolute inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office," the resolution said.

If Pence doesn't intervene “within 24 hours” and the president does not resign, the House will move as early as Wednesday to consider the impeachment resolution on the floor, The New York Times reported.

Since the incident, law enforcement officers have been arresting suspects all over the country.

Trump and his supporters have falsely maintained that he defeated President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's lawyers have lost multiple court cases challenging the results.