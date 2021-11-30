Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
When It Comes to Inflation, Consider These Takeaways, Says Portfolio Manager
When It Comes to Inflation, Consider These Takeaways, Says Portfolio Manager
Publish date:

Hot Wheels, AirPods and Just Dance Were Cyber Monday's Top Sellers

Along with Mattel (MAT)'s Hot Wheels, the most popular toys included Hasbro (HAS)'s Nerf guns and Baby Alive dolls.
Author:

Some of the most sought-after items on Cyber Monday were, unsurprisingly, toys and electronics.

Hot Wheels, Just Dance 2022 and Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report) AirPods were the most popular items purchased on Cyber Monday, according to the latest data from Adobe ( (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report).

Overall, American shoppers spent a total of $10.7 billion on the digital equivalent of Black Friday, a 1.4% drop from 2020. 

Amid shipping delays and supply chain disruption, many buyers wanted to get the most sought-after holidays gifts in early this year and did not wait for Black Friday discounts to start get them.

"With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” said Taylor Schreiner, director at Adobe Digital Insights.

TheStreet Recommends

That was, overall, a wise move since the discounts were on average smaller this year — a drop of 12% compared to 27% last year for electronics, 18% compared to 20% for apparel and 8% compared to 20% for sporting goods.

Along with Mattel ( (MAT) - Get Mattel, Inc. Report)'s Hot Wheels, the most popular toys included Hasbro ( (HAS) - Get Hasbro, Inc. Report)'s Nerf guns and Baby Alive dolls as well as Squeakee Toys, Tamagotchi and the Paw Patrol video game.

Other sought-after video games include Ubisoft ( (UBI) )'s Just Dance 2022 and Nintendo's Mario Party Superstars. FIFA 22 by Electronic Arts ( (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report) and Spider Man: Miles Morales by Sony's Insomniac Games.

As in years past, Apple products remain a very popular Christmas gift — AirPods, watches and pencils topped the list in sought-after electronics while Nintendo Switch and Switch Life and Xbox Series S were among the most-bought gaming consoles. 

Shoppers also snapped up laptops and TVs by HP ( (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. Report), Sony ( (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report) and Dell ( (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report).

Darkened photo of the keypad of an ATM with text overlay that reads "What Is a Regional Bank?"
R

What Is a Regional Bank? Definition and Examples

A dark, stormy sky with the text overlay: "What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes, and Warning Signs"
R

What Is a Recession? Definition, Causes, and Warning Signs

Moderna
INVESTING
MRNAPFEJNJ

Moderna Stock: Here's How to Trade It Amid the Omicron Variant

Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
STOCKS
S&PMRNAREGN

Dow Tumbles 500 Points on Omicron Fears, Hawkish Powell Testimony

caution warning alarm sh
INVESTING

Deporre: You Can't Time the Bounces

square fintech app
INVESTING
SQTWTR

Jim Cramer Talks With Square CFO

Immunogen Tanks After Ovarian Cancer Drug Study Fails to Meet Endpoint
INVESTING
IMGNIBRXNVGS

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: ImmunoGen, Immunity Bio, Navigator

RR Donnelley Lead
INVESTING
RRD

RR Donnelley Shares Rise on Chatham's Increased Takeover Bid