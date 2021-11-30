Along with Mattel (MAT)'s Hot Wheels, the most popular toys included Hasbro (HAS)'s Nerf guns and Baby Alive dolls.

Some of the most sought-after items on Cyber Monday were, unsurprisingly, toys and electronics.

Hot Wheels, Just Dance 2022 and Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report) AirPods were the most popular items purchased on Cyber Monday, according to the latest data from Adobe ( (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report).

Overall, American shoppers spent a total of $10.7 billion on the digital equivalent of Black Friday, a 1.4% drop from 2020.

Amid shipping delays and supply chain disruption, many buyers wanted to get the most sought-after holidays gifts in early this year and did not wait for Black Friday discounts to start get them.

"With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” said Taylor Schreiner, director at Adobe Digital Insights.

That was, overall, a wise move since the discounts were on average smaller this year — a drop of 12% compared to 27% last year for electronics, 18% compared to 20% for apparel and 8% compared to 20% for sporting goods.

Along with Mattel ( (MAT) - Get Mattel, Inc. Report)'s Hot Wheels, the most popular toys included Hasbro ( (HAS) - Get Hasbro, Inc. Report)'s Nerf guns and Baby Alive dolls as well as Squeakee Toys, Tamagotchi and the Paw Patrol video game.

Other sought-after video games include Ubisoft ( (UBI) )'s Just Dance 2022 and Nintendo's Mario Party Superstars. FIFA 22 by Electronic Arts ( (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report) and Spider Man: Miles Morales by Sony's Insomniac Games.

As in years past, Apple products remain a very popular Christmas gift — AirPods, watches and pencils topped the list in sought-after electronics while Nintendo Switch and Switch Life and Xbox Series S were among the most-bought gaming consoles.

Shoppers also snapped up laptops and TVs by HP ( (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. Report), Sony ( (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report) and Dell ( (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report).